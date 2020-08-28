Realme Narzo 10A is all set to go on sale once again on Flipkart and Realme.com. The sale is set to begin at 12pm (noon) and users are recommended to register on the online sites, and fill in payment and address details beforehand to ensure a smooth checkout. The Realme Narzo 10A comes with a large 5,000mAh battery and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. The phone has a triple camera setup at the back and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Realme Narzo 10A price in India, sale

As mentioned, the Realme Narzo 10A sale will begin at 12pm (noon) on Flipkart and Realme.com. The price of the handset is set at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The phone has launched in So Blue and So White colour options. It was launched in India back in May. Realme.com is offering up to Rs. 500 cashback via MobiKwik and is accepting prepaid orders only. Flipkart is offering 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 1,000 per month.

Realme Narzo 10A specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Realme Narzo 10A features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display and is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. The 64GB internal storage on the Realme Narzo 10A can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Coming to the cameras, its triple rear camera setup houses a 12-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Realme has provided a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

There is a 5,000mAh battery on the Realme Narzo 10A that supports standard charging as well as reverse charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port for charging.

