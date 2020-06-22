Technology News
loading

Realme Narzo 10A 4GB + 64GB Model Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo 10A 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced in India at Rs. 9,999.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 22 June 2020 12:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme Narzo 10A 4GB + 64GB Model Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo 10A 4GB RAM option comes in two colours – So White and So Blue

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 10A 4GB RAM model will go on sale tomorrow
  • The phone will be available alongside 3GB RAM model
  • Realme Narzo 10A is powered by the MediaTek G70 SoC

Realme Narzo 10A 4GB RAM model has launched in India. It will sit alongside the 3GB RAM model that has been available in the Indian market since last month. The Realme Narzo 10A 4GB RAM variant comes with 64GB of internal storage capacity. It will be available on Flipkart and Realme.com, just like the 3GB model. Realme Narzo 10A key specifications include triple rear camera setup and a large 5,000mAh battery. The phone has a 6.5-inch waterdrop notch display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC.

Realme Narzo 10A 4GB RAM price in India, availability

The Realme Narzo 10A 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced in India at Rs. 9,999. The phone will be available on Flipkart and Realme.com, just like the 3GB RAM + 32GB model that is listed for Rs. 8,499. The first sale of the 4GB RAM model will be held tomorrow i.e. June 23 at 12pm (noon) IST. The 3GB RAM option is also slated to be available on flash sale at the same time. The Realme Narzo 10A both configurations come in So White and So Blue colour options. Apart from Flipkart and Realme.com, the Narzo 10A is also available in offline stores in selected states - Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Kerala, Bihar and Maharashtra.

Realme.com offers include up to Rs. 500 MobiKwik cashback. Offers on Flipkart include Rs. 30 discount on their first prepaid transaction using RuPay debit card, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. No-cost EMI plans are also available ranging from 3 months to 12 months. As mentioned, the Realme Narzo 10A had been launched in India in May in a single variant - 3GB/ 32GB.

Realme Narzo 10A specifications, features

The Realme Narzo 10A comes with Realme UI based on Android 10 and has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. The Realme Narzo 10A has up to 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot.

For photos and videos, there is a triple rear camera setup that houses a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also has a 2-megapixel portrait shooter with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro shooter that also comes with an f/2.4 aperture. To capture selfies and enable video calls, the Realme Narzo 10A has a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. Users get a 5,000mAh battery on the Realme Narzo 10A that supports reverse charging.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme Narzo 10A

Realme Narzo 10A

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb battery life
  • Very good performance
  • Great value for money
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications and bloatware
  • Poor low-light camera performance
Read detailed Realme Narzo 10A review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G70
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Narzo 10A, Realme Narzo 10A 4GB India Launch, Realme Narzo 10A Price in India, Realme Narzo 10A Specifications, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Vu Cinema Smart TV 32-Inch and 43-Inch Televisions Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 12,999 Onwards
Perry Mason HBO: How to Watch in India, Review, Trailer, Cast, and More

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 10A 4GB + 64GB Model Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vu Cinema Smart TV 32-Inch and 43-Inch Variants Launched in India
  2. OnePlus Z Spotted on TUV Rheinland Site, Co-Founder Teases Launch
  3. Motorola One Fusion+ Review
  4. Government Denies Banning 14 Chinese Apps From Google Play, Apple App Store
  5. Realme X3 Series Teased to Sport Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 12GB RAM Tipped
  6. Samsung Galaxy M01s, Galaxy Watch 3 Spotted on India Certification Site
  7. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Set to Launch Soon
  8. Samsung Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20+ 5G, Galaxy Buds+ BTS Editions Launched
  9. Micromax to Launch 3 New Smartphone Models in India
#Latest Stories
  1. WWDC 2020: Apple Expected to Sell Developers on Building New Apps Amid Pushback
  2. Perry Mason HBO: How to Watch in India, Review, Trailer, Cast, and More
  3. Realme Narzo 10A 4GB + 64GB Model Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Vu Cinema Smart TV 32-Inch and 43-Inch Televisions Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 12,999 Onwards
  5. Honor X10 Max Specifications, Design Leaked Ahead of July 2 Launch
  6. OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord Spotted on TUV Rheinland Site, Co-Founder Teases Launch and Price
  7. The King’s Man Trailer: Ralph Fiennes’ Spy Squad Tries to Stop World War I
  8. Samsung Galaxy M01s, Galaxy Watch 3 Spotted on BIS Certification Website: Report
  9. Realme X3 Series Teased to Sport Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Launch
  10. UK Tells Telcos to Stockpile Huawei Gear in Face of US Sanctions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com