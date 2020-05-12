Realme Narzo 10 was launched in India on Monday as the latest budget smartphone by the Chinese company. The new model has quad rear cameras and a uniquely designed back to attract customers. The Realme Narzo 10 also has a waterdrop-style display notch and features such as Quick Charge support and a 48-megapixel primary camera to take on the competition. However, the Realme Narzo 10 is likely to face a tough competition from the Redmi Note 9 Pro that's been offered by Realme arch-rival Xiaomi with a similar list of specifications.

Here, we are comparing the price and specifications of the Realme Narzo 10 with those of the Redmi Note 9 Pro to help you decide your best pick.

Realme Narzo 10 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Price in India

The Realme Narzo 10 price in India is set at Rs. 11,999 for the single, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in two colour options, namely That Green and That White. Moreover, it will be available for purchase starting May 18 through Flipkart and the Realme India website.

In contrast, the Redmi Note 9 Pro price is set at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 15,999. Both versions come in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black. The smartphone is already available for purchase in the country through limited-period sales.

Realme Narzo 10 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Specifications, features

The Realme Narzo 10 and Redmi Note 9 Pro both have dual-SIM (Nano) support and run Android 10. However, you'll find some major differences on the interface front as while the Realme phone has Realme UI on top, the Redmi model has MIUI 11 over and above the latest Android version. On the display front, the Realme Narzo 10 has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Mini-Drop display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and the waterdrop-style notch. The Redmi Note 9 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a hole-punch design.

Under the hood, the Realme Narzo 10 has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, along with Mali G52 GPU and 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Redmi Note 9 Pro, however, comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Realme Narzo 10 has the quad rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 lens, 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. This is similar to the Redmi Note 9 Pro that also has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM2 primary sensor with a six-piece f/1.79 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor for depth sensing.

The Realme Narzo 10 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front that is paired with an f/2.0 lens. The Redmi Note 9 Pro also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

On the part of storage, the Realme Narzo 10 has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable (up to 256GB) through a microSD card slot. The Redmi Note 9 Pro, on the other hand, has up to 256GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the Realme Narzo 10 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. In contrast, the Redmi Note 9 Pro has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Realme Narzo 10 and Redmi Note 9 Pro both have a fingerprint sensor at the back. Other sensors on the phones include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

In terms of battery, the Realme Narzo 10 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W Quick Charge. The Redmi Note 9 Pro has a slightly bigger battery — with 5,020mAh capacity — along with the same 18W fast charging support that you'll get on the Realme Narzo 10.

The Realme Narzo 10 measures 164.4x75.4x9mm, while the Redmi Note 9 Pro has dimensions of 165.7x76.6x8.8mm. The Realme phone weighs 199 grams that is 10 grams lighter than the 209 grams Redmi Note 9 Pro.

