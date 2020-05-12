Technology News
loading

Realme Narzo 10 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Realme Narzo 10 carries a price tag of Rs. 11,999, while Redmi Note 9 Pro comes with a starting price of Rs. 12,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 May 2020 10:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme Narzo 10 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Realme Narzo 10 comes with a waterdrop-style notch, whereas Redmi Note 9 Pro offers a punch-hole display

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 10 has single, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration
  • Both phones run Android 10 but with distinct custom ROM options
  • Redmi Note 9 Pro offers Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC

Realme Narzo 10 was launched in India on Monday as the latest budget smartphone by the Chinese company. The new model has quad rear cameras and a uniquely designed back to attract customers. The Realme Narzo 10 also has a waterdrop-style display notch and features such as Quick Charge support and a 48-megapixel primary camera to take on the competition. However, the Realme Narzo 10 is likely to face a tough competition from the Redmi Note 9 Pro that's been offered by Realme arch-rival Xiaomi with a similar list of specifications.

Here, we are comparing the price and specifications of the Realme Narzo 10 with those of the Redmi Note 9 Pro to help you decide your best pick.

Realme Narzo 10 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Price in India

The Realme Narzo 10 price in India is set at Rs. 11,999 for the single, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in two colour options, namely That Green and That White. Moreover, it will be available for purchase starting May 18 through Flipkart and the Realme India website.

In contrast, the Redmi Note 9 Pro price is set at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 15,999. Both versions come in Aurora Blue, Glacier White, and Interstellar Black. The smartphone is already available for purchase in the country through limited-period sales.

Realme Narzo 10 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Specifications, features

The Realme Narzo 10 and Redmi Note 9 Pro both have dual-SIM (Nano) support and run Android 10. However, you'll find some major differences on the interface front as while the Realme phone has Realme UI on top, the Redmi model has MIUI 11 over and above the latest Android version. On the display front, the Realme Narzo 10 has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Mini-Drop display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and the waterdrop-style notch. The Redmi Note 9 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a hole-punch design.

Under the hood, the Realme Narzo 10 has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, along with Mali G52 GPU and 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Redmi Note 9 Pro, however, comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Realme Narzo 10 has the quad rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 lens, 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. This is similar to the Redmi Note 9 Pro that also has a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL GM2 primary sensor with a six-piece f/1.79 lens, 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a 120-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, 5-megapixel tertiary sensor with a macro lens, and a 2-megapixel quaternary sensor for depth sensing.

The Realme Narzo 10 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front that is paired with an f/2.0 lens. The Redmi Note 9 Pro also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

On the part of storage, the Realme Narzo 10 has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable (up to 256GB) through a microSD card slot. The Redmi Note 9 Pro, on the other hand, has up to 256GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB) through a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the Realme Narzo 10 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. In contrast, the Redmi Note 9 Pro has 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NavIC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Realme Narzo 10 and Redmi Note 9 Pro both have a fingerprint sensor at the back. Other sensors on the phones include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

In terms of battery, the Realme Narzo 10 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W Quick Charge. The Redmi Note 9 Pro has a slightly bigger battery — with 5,020mAh capacity — along with the same 18W fast charging support that you'll get on the Realme Narzo 10.

The Realme Narzo 10 measures 164.4x75.4x9mm, while the Redmi Note 9 Pro has dimensions of 165.7x76.6x8.8mm. The Realme phone weighs 199 grams that is 10 grams lighter than the 209 grams Redmi Note 9 Pro.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme Narzo 10 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro comparison
  Realme Narzo 10
Realme Narzo 10
Redmi Note 9 Pro
Redmi Note 9 Pro
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
BrandRealmeXiaomi
ModelNarzo 10Redmi Note 9 Pro
Release date11th May 202012th March 2020
Launched in IndiaYesYes
Dimensions (mm)164.40 x 75.40 x 9.00165.70 x 76.60 x 8.80
Weight (g)199.00209.00
Battery capacity (mAh)50005020
Fast chargingQuick ChargeProprietary
ColoursThat Green, That WhiteInterstellar Black, Aurora Blue, Glacier White
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.506.67
Resolution720x1600 pixels1080x2400 pixels
Protection typeGorilla GlassGorilla Glass
Aspect ratio20:920:9
HARDWARE
Processorocta-core2.3GHz octa-core
Processor makeMediaTek Helio G80Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
RAM4GB4GB
Internal storage128GB64GB
Expandable storageYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSD
Dedicated microSD slotYesYes
Expandable storage up to (GB)-512
CAMERA
Rear camera48-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel (f/2.25) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)48-megapixel (f/1.79) + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear autofocusYesPhase detection autofocus
Rear flashYes-
Front camera16-megapixel (f/2.0)16-megapixel
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 10Android 10
SkinRealme UIMIUI 11
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 a/b/g/n802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
BluetoothYes, v 5.00Yes, v 5.00
USB Type-CYesYes
Number of SIMs22
Wi-Fi Direct-Yes
Active 4G on both SIM cards-Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYes
AccelerometerYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYes
GyroscopeYesYes
Redmi Note 9 Pro

Redmi Note 9 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent value for money
  • Powerful processor
  • Decent macro camera
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low-light photo quality
  • Heavy and bulky
  • Confusing product stratification
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5020mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Narzo 10 price in India, Realme Narzo 10 specifications, Realme Narzo 10, Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India, Redmi Note 9 Pro specifications, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Realme, Redmi, Xiaomi
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Poco F2 Pro Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream and Everything Else You Need to Know
Realme Narzo 10 vs Realme 6: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 10 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco F2 Pro Launch Today: Live Stream and Everything Else You Need to Know
  2. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  3. Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition With New Snapdragon 768G SoC Launched
  4. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A With 5,000mAh Battery Debut in India
  5. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max First Sale Set for May 12: All Details
  6. Vivo V19 With Dual Selfie Cameras Set to Launch in India on May 12
  7. How to Book Tickets on IRCTC Website, Mobile App as Trains Resume
  8. Samsung Galaxy A21s Image and Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  9. Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Launching on May 11: What We Know So Far
  10. Uttar Pradesh Starts Online Registration for Stranded Migrant Workers
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 10 vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  2. Realme Narzo 10 vs Realme Narzo 10A: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  3. Realme Narzo 10 vs Realme 6: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  4. Honor 9X Pro Launch in India Set for Today: Expected Price, Specifications, and More
  5. Poco F2 Pro Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream and Everything Else You Need to Know
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro Max to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today via Mi.com, Amazon: Price, Specifications
  7. Realme Phones Spotted on TENAA, 6,000mAh Battery Phone Allegedly Certified by TUV Rheinland
  8. Aarogya Setu App Downloaded in 9.8 Crore Smartphones: Ajay Sawhney
  9. Google Duo Will Soon Allow Up to 32 Participants in Group Video Calls
  10. Microsoft Outlook to Soon Get Gmail-Like Text Prediction, Apart From Email Scheduling Feature
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com