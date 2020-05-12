Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A have been officially launched in India. Both the budget smartphones come in a single RAM + storage model and are offered in two colour options. Additionally, there's a 5,000mAh battery on both the phones. However, the Narzo 10 packs quad rear cameras while the Narzo 10A includes triple rear camera setup. So, in case you're wondering how the two smartphones stack up against each other, here's a look at what sets the Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A apart.

Realme Narzo 10 vs Realme Narzo 10A: Price in India compared

The Realme Narzo 10 price in India is set at Rs. 11,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant while its sibling, Realme Narzo 10A, costs Rs. 8,499 for the single, 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. The Narzo 10 is offered in That Green and That White colour options. The Narzo 10A also has two colour options namely, So Blue and So White colour.

Both Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart and Realme India website. While the sale of Narzo 10 will begin starting May 18, the Narzo 10A will be up for grabs from May 22 onwards.

To recall, both Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A were originally set to launch in the country on March 26. However, the launch was delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown placed across the country.

Realme Narzo 10 vs Realme Narzo 10A: Specifications

Both Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A support dual-SIM (Nano) and run Android 10 with Realme UI on top. While Realme Narzo 10 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Mini-Drop display that is protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass, the Narzo 10A sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display which further has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Under the hood, the Realme Narzo 10 has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM. On the other hand, Realme Narzo 10A is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM.

Coming to the cameras, the quad rear camera setup on Realme Narzo 10 includes a 48-megapixel main camera along with an 8-megapixel camera and two 2-megapixel cameras. Narzo 10A comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel main camera accompanied by two 2-megapixel cameras. For selfies and video calling, Narzo 10 packs a 16-megapixel camera while the Narzo 10A is equipped with a 5-megapixel camera. Notably, the front camera on Narzo 10 supports HD (720p) video recording at 30fps frame rate. Whereas, the front camera on Narzo 10A is capable of shooting full-HD (1080p) video with 30fps frame rate.

Additionally, the 128GB onboard storage on Narzo 10 is expandable via a dedicated microSD slot. The 32GB of onboard storage of Realme Narzo 10A can also be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot. Both the phones also pack a 5,000mAh battery, however, the only Realme Narzo 10 comes with 18W Quick Charge support. Realme Narzo 10A, on the other hand, supports reverse charging.

In terms of connectivity options, both the phones feature 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS/ A-GPS. However, the Narzo 10 includes a USB Type-C port while the Narzo 10A comes with a Micro-USB port. Lastly, both Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A measure 164.4x75x8.95mm and weigh 195 grams.