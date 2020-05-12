Realme Narzo 10 has finally made its debut in India. The budget smartphone comes in a single storage model and is offered in two colour options. Additionally, the phone packs MediaTek Helio G80 SoC along with a 5,000mAh battery. There's also a quad rear camera setup on the smartphone. But the phone in terms of its specifications is similar to the Realme 6 that was launched in the country in March. However, in terms of the pricing, the base model of the Realme 6 costs Rs. 2,000 more than the base model of the newly launched Realme Narzo 10.

So, in case you're wondering how the newly launched Realme Narzo 10 stacks up against Realme 6, at least on paper, here's a comparison between the two smartphones.

Realme Narzo 10 vs Realme 6: Price in India compared

The Realme Narzo 10 price in India is set at Rs. 11,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone comes in That Green and That White colour options. In contrast, the Realme 6 is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone's other two variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage are currently priced at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively. Additionally, Realme 6 is offered in Comet Blue and Comet White colour options.

In terms of the availability, Realme Narzo 10 will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart and Realme India website starting May 18. Realme 6, on the other, the hand is currently available on Realme India site and Flipkart.

To recall, Realme Narzo 10 was launched alongside Realme Narzo 10A on Monday, May 11. Realme 6 also has a sibling namely Realme 6 Pro, and both the phones were launched in India in March.

Realme Narzo 10 vs Realme 6: Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 10 runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Mini-Drop display. Whereas, the dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 6 also runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top but the phone sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Ultra Smooth display.

Under the hood, Realme Narzo 10 has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM. While the Realme 6 is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC paired with up to 8GB. Coming to cameras, both the phones feature quad rear cameras. The quad rear camera setup on Realme Narzo 10 includes a 48-megapixel main camera along with an 8-megapixel camera and two 2-megapixel cameras. On Realme 6, there's a 64-megapixel main camera accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary camera and two 2-megapixel cameras. Both the phones pack a 16-megapixel front camera.

Realme Narzo 10 further packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W Quick Charge. The Realme 6 has a 4,300mAh battery that supports 30W Flash Charge technology. Additionally, the internal storage of both the smartphones is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot.

In terms of connectivity, the new Realme Narzo 10 includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Realme 6 comes with the same options. Lastly, the Narzo 10 measures 164.4x75.4x9mm and weighs 199 grams. Realme 6 on the other hand, measures 162.1x74.8x8.9mm and weighs 191 grams.