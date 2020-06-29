Technology News
loading

Realme Narzo 10 'That Blue' Colour Option Launched in India, First Sale on June 30

Realme Narzo 10 price in India is set at Rs. 11,999 for the sole, 4GB + 128GB storage variant.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 29 June 2020 10:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme Narzo 10 'That Blue' Colour Option Launched in India, First Sale on June 30

Realme Narzo 10 That Blue colour option joins the already available That Green and That White colours

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 10 debuted in India in May
  • It packs quad rear cameras and octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC
  • The phone has been put on multiple flash sales in India since its launch

Realme has added a new colour option for Realme Narzo 10. The smartphone's latest That Blue colour variant will be available to purchase in India for the first time on June 30 at 12pm (noon). The Chinese tech company had launched the phone in India in May in two colour options. The Realme Narzo 10 packs quad rear cameras, octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, and 5,000mAh battery. The phone has been put on multiple flash sales in India since its launch.

Realme Narzo 10 price in India, That Blue version sale date

The new That Blue colour option of the Realme Narzo 10 will be sold for Rs. 11,999 in India. The phone's existing That Green and That White colour options come with the same price tag as well. The latest Realme offering will be up for sale via Realme India site and Flipkart on June 30 at 12pm (noon).

The Realme Narzo 10 is offered in a single 4GB + 128GB storage variant. It debuted with Realme Narzo 10A in May.

Realme Narzo 10A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 10A runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Mini-Drop display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The 128GB onboard storage is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Realme Narzo 10 carries a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and two 2-megapixel cameras. For video calling and selfies, Realme has provided a sole 16-megapixel camera at the front.

Additionally, its 5,000mAh battery supports 18W Quick Charge. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Lastly, the Realme Narzo 10 measures 164.4x75.4x9mm and weighs 199 grams.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme Narzo 10

Realme Narzo 10

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, built well
  • Excellent battery life
  • Very good value for money
  • Bad
  • Average overall camera quality
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications
Read detailed Realme Narzo 10 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10 price in India, Realme Narzo 10 specifications
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Workers in Germany to Go on Strike Over Coronavirus Infections
Amazon, SoftBank Held Talks to Acquire Russian E-Retailer Ozon, Shareholder Says

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 10 'That Blue' Colour Option Launched in India, First Sale on June 30
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 10 Gets New 'That Blue' Colour Option, First Sale on June 30
  2. Samsung Galaxy A01 Core Leaked Render Tips Design Details
  3. Netflix’s Bulbbul, From Anushka Sharma, Is Wired All Wrong
  4. Dark Season 3 Review: A Polarising End
  5. iPhone 12 Models Reportedly Won't Come With Earphones, Adapter in the Box
  6. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. OnePlus Z Price in India, Specifications, and Launch Date Tipped
  9. BSNL's New Rs. 319 Prepaid Plan Offers Unlimited Voice Calls for 90 Days
  10. OnePlus Nord to Feature 32-Megapixel Dual Selfie Camera Setup: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon, SoftBank Held Talks to Acquire Russian E-Retailer Ozon, Shareholder Says
  2. Realme Narzo 10 'That Blue' Colour Option Launched in India, First Sale on June 30
  3. Amazon Workers in Germany to Go on Strike Over Coronavirus Infections
  4. Starbucks Pauses Social Media Ads as It Targets 'Hate Speech'
  5. Facebook Ad Boycott Campaign to Go Global, Organisers Say
  6. OnePlus 8 Pro to Go on Sale Today via Amazon, OnePlus.in: Price in India, Specifications, More
  7. Zomato Employees Burn Company T-Shirts to Protest Chinese Investment in Firm
  8. Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme X3 Update Brings June 2020 Patch, Realme PaySa App
  9. iPhone SE (2020) Camera Offers Good Exposure, Poor Zoom Shots: DxOMark
  10. iPhone 12 Series to Ship Without EarPods, Charging Adapter: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com