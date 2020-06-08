Technology News
Realme Narzo 10 Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications

Realme Narzo 10 price is set at Rs. 11,999 for the lone 4GB RAM model.

By Gaurav Shukla | Updated: 8 June 2020 06:34 IST
Realme Narzo 10 is offered in two colours and sports a waterdrop-style notch

  • Realme Narzo 10 is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC
  • It packs 5,000mAh battery
  • The phone also includes a rear fingerprint sensor

Realme Narzo 10 will be up for grabs once again in India today at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme website. The phone that was launched almost a month ago is still being offered via flash sales in the country and there is no word on when it will be available as open sale online. Realme Narzo 10 features 5,000mAh battery, a quad rear camera setup, Realme UI, and 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC.

Realme Narzo 10 price in India, sale time, offers

Realme Narzo 10 sale will kick off at 12pm (noon) today, as mentioned, via Flipkart and Realme.com. The phone's price in India is set at Rs. 11,999 and it is being sold in That Green and That White colour options. Sale offers include Rs. 500 SuperCash on payments made using MobiKwik on Realme.com purchases. SuperCash is not real cash.

Realme Narzo 10 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 10 runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It includes a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle camera with f/2.25 aperture, a 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture.

For selfies, the Realme Narzo 10 has a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front, along with an f/2.0 lens. The Realme Narzo 10 features 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable using a microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone.

Lastly, Realme has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Narzo 10 that supports 18W Quick Charge.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, built well
  • Excellent battery life
  • Very good value for money
  • Bad
  • Average overall camera quality
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications
Read detailed Realme Narzo 10 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10 price in India, Realme Narzo 10 specifications, Realme
Gaurav Shukla
OnePlus 8 Goes on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Amazon, OnePlus Website: Price in India, Specifications, Offers

