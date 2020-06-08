Realme Narzo 10 will be up for grabs once again in India today at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme website. The phone that was launched almost a month ago is still being offered via flash sales in the country and there is no word on when it will be available as open sale online. Realme Narzo 10 features 5,000mAh battery, a quad rear camera setup, Realme UI, and 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC.

Realme Narzo 10 price in India, sale time, offers

Realme Narzo 10 sale will kick off at 12pm (noon) today, as mentioned, via Flipkart and Realme.com. The phone's price in India is set at Rs. 11,999 and it is being sold in That Green and That White colour options. Sale offers include Rs. 500 SuperCash on payments made using MobiKwik on Realme.com purchases. SuperCash is not real cash.

Realme Narzo 10 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 10 runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It includes a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle camera with f/2.25 aperture, a 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture.

For selfies, the Realme Narzo 10 has a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front, along with an f/2.0 lens. The Realme Narzo 10 features 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable using a microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone.

Lastly, Realme has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Narzo 10 that supports 18W Quick Charge.

