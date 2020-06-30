Realme Narzo 10 will once again be on sale at 12pm (noon) today via Flipkart and Realme website. The phone was launched in early May and comes in a single RAM and storage configuration. The Realme Narzo 10, at the time of launch, had two colour options and a third was added just recently, and all three variants will be available for purchase today. The Narzo 10 by Realme comes with an octa-core processor and quad rear camera setup.

Realme Narzo 10 price in India, sale offers

The Realme Narzo 10 comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and is priced at Rs. 11,999. There are three colour options to choose from namely, That Blue, That Green, and That White. The phone will go on sale through Flipkart and Realme website starting at 12pm (noon).

Flipkart has a few offers for the Realme Narzo 10, including 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, and no-cost EMI plans ranging from 3 months to 12 months.

Realme website, on the other hand, is offering up to 100 percent SuperCash worth Rs. 500 to MobiKwik users on purchase of the Narzo 10.

Realme Narzo 10 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 10 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Mini-Drop display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, coupled with the Mali G52 GPU and 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Realme Narzo 10 comes with a quad rear camera setup. It includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter, a 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, the Realme Narzo 10 has a 16-megapixel camera, housed in the notch.

The phone comes with 128GB of internal storage that is expandable using a dedicated microSD card slot. For connectivity, the phone includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. When it comes to sensors, there is an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor, along with a fingerprint sensor on the back

Realme Narzo 10 is backed by 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W Quick Charge. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 164.4x75.4x9mm and weighs 199 grams.

