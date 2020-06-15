Realme Narzo 10 smartphone is set to go on sale in India today at 12pm (noon). The Realme budget phone has been put on multiple flash sales in the past and will once again be up for grabs via Flipkart and Realme India site. The phone packs quad rear cameras, octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, and 5,000mAh battery. It is also offered in two colour options. Realme Narzo 10 was launched along with Realme Narzo 10A in the country last month.

Realme Narzo 10 price in India, offers

The Realme Narzo 10 price in India is set at Rs. 11,999 for the sole, 4GB + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in That Green and That White colour options and customers can purchase the phone via Flipkart and Realme India site.

Citi Credit and Debit Cards holders can avail 5 percent instant savings by purchasing the phone through Flipkart. RuPay Debit cardholders can also enjoy flat Rs. 75 discount on purchases above Rs. 10,000. Additionally, customers can opt for the Realme Exchange offer on Realme India site. Other sale offers on the company site include Rs. 500 SuperCash on payments made using MobiKwik. SuperCash is not real cash.

Realme Narzo 10 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 10 runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Mini-Drop display. The phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM.

The quad-camera setup on the back of the phone includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and two 2-megapixel cameras. For video calling and selfies, Realme Narzo 10 carries a sole 16-megapixel camera at the front. The phone also comes with 128GB inbuilt storage that is expandable using a dedicated microSD card slot. Additionally, its 5,000mAh battery supports 18W Quick Charge.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. Lastly, the Realme Narzo 10 measures 164.4x75.4x9mm and weighs 199 grams.

As mentioned, the Realme Narzo 10 was launched in India in May along with Realme Narzo 10A.

