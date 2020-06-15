Technology News
loading
Realme Narzo 10 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price in India, Offers

Realme Narzo 10 price in India is set at Rs. 11,999 for the sole, 4GB + 128GB storage variant.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 15 June 2020 10:25 IST
Realme Narzo 10 comes in That Green and That White colour options

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 10 carries quad rear cameras and single front camera
  • It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging
  • Realme Narzo 10 made its debut in India in May

Realme Narzo 10 smartphone is set to go on sale in India today at 12pm (noon). The Realme budget phone has been put on multiple flash sales in the past and will once again be up for grabs via Flipkart and Realme India site. The phone packs quad rear cameras, octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, and 5,000mAh battery. It is also offered in two colour options. Realme Narzo 10 was launched along with Realme Narzo 10A in the country last month.

Realme Narzo 10 price in India, offers

The Realme Narzo 10 price in India is set at Rs. 11,999 for the sole, 4GB + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in That Green and That White colour options and customers can purchase the phone via Flipkart and Realme India site.

Citi Credit and Debit Cards holders can avail 5 percent instant savings by purchasing the phone through Flipkart. RuPay Debit cardholders can also enjoy flat Rs. 75 discount on purchases above Rs. 10,000. Additionally, customers can opt for the Realme Exchange offer on Realme India site. Other sale offers on the company site include Rs. 500 SuperCash on payments made using MobiKwik. SuperCash is not real cash.

Realme Narzo 10 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 10 runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Mini-Drop display. The phone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with 4GB RAM.

The quad-camera setup on the back of the phone includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and two 2-megapixel cameras. For video calling and selfies, Realme Narzo 10 carries a sole 16-megapixel camera at the front. The phone also comes with 128GB inbuilt storage that is expandable using a dedicated microSD card slot. Additionally, its 5,000mAh battery supports 18W Quick Charge.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. Lastly, the Realme Narzo 10 measures 164.4x75.4x9mm and weighs 199 grams.

As mentioned, the Realme Narzo 10 was launched in India in May along with Realme Narzo 10A.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme Narzo 10

Realme Narzo 10

  • Good
  • Looks good, built well
  • Excellent battery life
  • Very good value for money
  • Bad
  • Average overall camera quality
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications
Read detailed Realme Narzo 10 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10 price in India, Realme Narzo 10 specifications
Comment
 
 

