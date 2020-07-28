Technology News
Realme Narzo 10 to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Offers, Specifications

Realme Narzo 10 is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and has a quad rear camera setup.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 July 2020 07:30 IST
Realme Narzo 10 will be available in three colour options - That Blue, That Green, and That White

  • Realme Narzo 10 packs a large 5,000mAh battery inside
  • The phone will go on sale at 12pm (noon) today
  • Realme Narzo 10 features a 16-megapixel selfie camera

Realme Narzo 10 is all set to go on sale in India once again. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and has a quad rear camera setup that is headlined by a 48-megapixel shooter. It packs a large 5,000mAh battery and features a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch. The phone launch was delayed quite a bit due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it has been available via flash sales only due to issues in production and supply.

Realme Narzo 10 price in India, sale

Realme Narzo 10 is priced in India at Rs. 11,999 for the sole 4GB + 128GB storage option. It will be available in three colour options - That Blue, That Green, and That White. The phone will go on sale at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme.com. Sale offers on Flipkart include 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, and no-cost EMI options that start from Rs. 1,334 per month.

Realme Narzo 10 specifications

The Realme Narzo 10 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC with Mali G52 GPU and 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone comes with 128GB of internal storage that is expandable using a dedicated microSD card slot.

As for cameras, the Realme Narzo 10 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor, finally and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, the Realme Narzo 10 has a 16-megapixel camera sensor housed in the notch up front.

The Realme Narzo 10 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 164.4x75.4x9mm and weighs 199 grams. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone. For connectivity, you get 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme Narzo 10

Realme Narzo 10

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, built well
  • Excellent battery life
  • Very good value for money
  • Bad
  • Average overall camera quality
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications
Read detailed Realme Narzo 10 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Black Shark 3S to Launch on July 31, 120Hz Display Refresh Rate Teased
Huawei Maimang 9 With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 800 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

