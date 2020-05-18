Realme Narzo 10 first sale is set to take place today at 12pm (noon) after the phone was unveiled last week. The new Realme budget phone has quad rear cameras and a uniquely designed back to attract customers. Additionally, the Realme Narzo 10 has a waterdrop-style display notch and 5,000mAh battery that supports Quick Charge. The phone will be up for grabs via Flipkart and Realme India site. Realme Narzo made its debut along with Realme Narzo 10A in India and the latter's first sale will take place on May 22.

Realme Narzo 10: Price in India, offers

The Realme Narzo 10 price in India is set at Rs. 11,999 for the sole, 4GB + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone is offered in That Green and That White colour options. As mentioned, the phone will be available to purchase via Flipkart and Realme India site.

Notably, government has permitted the online sales of non-essentials, including smartphones in Red zones. However, the non-essentials can still not be delivered by e-commerce companies in containment zones. This development comes after the central government released a notification over the new phase of lockdown in India on Sunday amid coronavirus pandemic. It is important to note here that Flipkart hasn't started taking orders for non-essentials from customers in Red zones, at least at the time of writing. So, it is possible if you live in a Red-zone area you might not be able to order Realme Narzo 10 via Flipkart today. Realme website, on the other hand, taking orders from Red zones as well.

Coming to the sale offers, both Flipkart and Realme India are offering special discounts via Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and MobiKwik, respectively. Additionally, customers can exchange old Reamle phones for the latest Realme Narzo 10 to avail an additional discount and this exchange offer is available on Realme India site. Customers can also choose EMI options available on Flipkart.

Realme Narzo 10: Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 10 runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone.

The Realme Narzo is equipped with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and two 2-megapixel cameras. For selfies and video calls, the Realme Narzo 10 has a 16-megapixel front camera. The phone also has 128GB of internal storage that is expandable using a dedicated microSD card slot. Additionally, its 5,000mAh battery supports 18W Quick Charge.

For connectivity, Realme Narzo 10 includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

Lastly, the Realme Narzo 10 measures 164.4x75.4x9mm and weighs 199 grams.

To recall, Realme Narzo 10 was launched in India along with Realme Narzo 10A on May 11.

