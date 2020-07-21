Realme Narzo 10 is up for grabs again as it goes on sale today at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and the Chinese brand's website. Launched in May, the Narzo 10 will be available in just one memory variant – 4GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage. However, customers can choose from three colour options – That Blue, That Green and That White. Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, Realme Narzo 10 runs on Android 10. It features a quad camera setup on the back, which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

Realme Narzo 10 price in India, offers

As mentioned earlier, the Narzo 10 will only be available in the 4GB + 128GB variant, carrying a price tag of Rs. 11,999. All three colour options will be up for sale on Flipkart and Realme website.

In terms of discounts, the Realme site offers up to 100 percent SuperCash (worth Rs. 500) to MobiKwik users on purchase of the Narzo 10.

On the other hand, Flipkart has several offers depending on specific debit and credit cards. These include a five percent discount with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, a Rs. 75 discount on RuPay debit card purchases above Rs. 7,500, among many other offers. Flipkart also offers no-cost EMI plans, ranging from periods of three months to nine months.

Realme Narzo 10 specifications

Realme Narzo 10 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Mini-Drop display which offers a resolution of 720x1,600 pixels. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, it also carries 4GB LPDDR4X RAM.

The dual-sim phone has an inbuilt storage of 128GB, expandable up to 256GB via its dedicated microSD card slot. In terms of connectivity, the Narzo 10 supports Bluetooth 5.0. Running on Android 10, the phone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W Quick Charge.

In terms of camera, Realme Narzo 10 features a 16-megapixel camera in the front for selfies. On the back, it features a quad camera setup, which houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

