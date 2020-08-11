Realme Narzo 10 is set to go on sale in India today. The device will be on sale via Flipkart and Realme.com. The Realme Narzo 10 series was launched in India earlier this year during the lockdown and has been on sale via flash sales since. The phone comes with a large 5,000mAh battery and offers a quad camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera. There is a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch. The Realme Narzo 10 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC.

Realme Narzo 10 price in India, sale

The Realme Narzo 10 sale in India will start at 12pm (noon) on Flipkart and Realme.com. The phone is priced in India at Rs. 11,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It comes in three colour options — That Blue, That Green, and That White. Sale offers on Flipkart include 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, and no-cost EMI options that start from Rs. 1,334 per month.

Realme Narzo 10 specifications

The Realme Narzo 10 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display and is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone comes with 128GB of internal storage that is expandable using a dedicated microSD card slot.

As for cameras, the Realme Narzo 10 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor, finally and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, the Realme Narzo 10 has a 16-megapixel camera sensor housed in the notch up front.

The Realme Narzo 10 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. For connectivity, you get 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone.

