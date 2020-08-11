Technology News
Realme Narzo 10 to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications,Offers

Realme Narzo 10 packs a large 5,000mAh battery and features a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 11 August 2020 10:18 IST
Realme Narzo 10 has a quad camera setup, with a 48-megapixel main camera

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 10 is listed in three colour options
  • The phone has a 16-megapixel front camera
  • Realme Narzo 10 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC

Realme Narzo 10 is set to go on sale in India today. The device will be on sale via Flipkart and Realme.com. The Realme Narzo 10 series was launched in India earlier this year during the lockdown and has been on sale via flash sales since. The phone comes with a large 5,000mAh battery and offers a quad camera setup with a 48-megapixel main camera. There is a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch. The Realme Narzo 10 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC.

Realme Narzo 10 price in India, sale

The Realme Narzo 10 sale in India will start at 12pm (noon) on Flipkart and Realme.com. The phone is priced in India at Rs. 11,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It comes in three colour options — That Blue, That Green, and That White. Sale offers on Flipkart include 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards, and no-cost EMI options that start from Rs. 1,334 per month.

Realme Narzo 10 specifications

The Realme Narzo 10 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display and is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone comes with 128GB of internal storage that is expandable using a dedicated microSD card slot.

As for cameras, the Realme Narzo 10 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor, finally and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, the Realme Narzo 10 has a 16-megapixel camera sensor housed in the notch up front.

The Realme Narzo 10 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. For connectivity, you get 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme Narzo 10

Realme Narzo 10

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, built well
  • Excellent battery life
  • Very good value for money
  • Bad
  • Average overall camera quality
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications
Read detailed Realme Narzo 10 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Further reading: Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10 Sale, Realme Narzo 10 Price in India, Realme Narzo 10 Specifications, Realme Narzo 10 Features, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
