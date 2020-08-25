Realme Narzo 10 will be available via flash sale once again today. The sale will go live at 12pm (noon) on Flipkart and Realme.com both. The phone was launched in India soon after some lockdown relaxations were introduced by the Indian government in May, and it has been available via flash sales since. Key specifications of the Realme Narzo 10 include MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and a quad rear camera setup that is headlined by a 48-megapixel shooter.

Realme Narzo 10 price in India, sale

The price of the Realme Narzo 10 in India is set at at Rs. 11,999 for the lone 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It comes in three colour options - That Blue, That Green, and That White. As mentioned, the Realme Narzo 10 will go on sale at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme Narzo 10 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Realme Narzo 10 has a dual-SIM slot and runs on Realme UI. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display and is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone comes with 128GB of internal storage that is expandable using a dedicated microSD card slot.

As for optics, the Realme Narzo 10 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor, finally and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, the Realme Narzo 10 has a 16-megapixel camera sensor housed in the notch up front.

The Realme Narzo 10 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone.

