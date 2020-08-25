Technology News
Realme Narzo 10 on Sale in India Today at 12pm via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo 10 packs a large 5,000mAh battery inside.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 25 August 2020 08:00 IST
Realme Narzo 10 features a quad camera setup at the back

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 10 comes in That Blue, That Green, That White
  • The phone packs 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage
  • Realme Narzo 10 features a 16-megapixel selfie camera

Realme Narzo 10 will be available via flash sale once again today. The sale will go live at 12pm (noon) on Flipkart and Realme.com both. The phone was launched in India soon after some lockdown relaxations were introduced by the Indian government in May, and it has been available via flash sales since. Key specifications of the Realme Narzo 10 include MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and a quad rear camera setup that is headlined by a 48-megapixel shooter.

Realme Narzo 10 price in India, sale

The price of the Realme Narzo 10 in India is set at at Rs. 11,999 for the lone 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It comes in three colour options - That Blue, That Green, and That White. As mentioned, the Realme Narzo 10 will go on sale at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme Narzo 10 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Realme Narzo 10 has a dual-SIM slot and runs on Realme UI. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display and is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone comes with 128GB of internal storage that is expandable using a dedicated microSD card slot.

As for optics, the Realme Narzo 10 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor, finally and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, the Realme Narzo 10 has a 16-megapixel camera sensor housed in the notch up front.

The Realme Narzo 10 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme Narzo 10

Realme Narzo 10

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, built well
  • Excellent battery life
  • Very good value for money
  • Bad
  • Average overall camera quality
  • Bloatware and spammy notifications
Read detailed Realme Narzo 10 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
