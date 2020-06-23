Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A will be going on sale today at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart and Realme.com. The two phones by Realme were launched last month and have gone on sale multiple times. Notably, the recently launched 4GB RAM + 64GB variant of the Realme Narzo 10A will also go on sale for the first time today, along with the other variants. Both the Realme Narzo 10 and the Realme Narzo 10A target the budget segment and offer decent specifications for the price.

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A: Price in India

The Realme Narzo 10 is priced at Rs. 11,999 for the single 4GB RAM + 128GB variant. It comes in That Green and That White colour options. The phone is available on Reame.com and Flipkart for purchase.

On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 10A is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB option and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant - launched earlier this week. There are So Blue and So White colour variants available to choose from. The Realme Narzo 10A can be purchased from Realme.com and Flipkart as well.

On both the Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A, Realme.com is offering MobiKwik customers up to 100 percent SuperCash worth Rs. 500. Flipkart has some offers for interested shoppers as well. Customers can get 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards and extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit cards on either of the phones.

Realme Narzo 10 specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Realme Narzo 10 runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC with Mali G52 GPU and 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

In terms of optics, the Realme Narzo 10 has the quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 lens, a 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens, finally and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the Realme Narzo 10 has a 16-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens housed in the notch up front.

The phone comes with 128GB of internal storage that is expandable using a dedicated microSD card slot. For connectivity, you get 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone. The Realme Narzo 10 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Besides, the phone measures 164.4x75.4x9mm and weighs 199 grams.

Realme Narzo 10A specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Realme Narzo 10A runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC with up to 4GB of RAM.

Talking about cameras, there is a triple rear camera setup that includes a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 2-megapixel portrait shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, the Realme Narzo 10A has a 5-megapixel selfie camera housed in the small notch up front.

The Realme Narzo 10A has 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port for charging. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 164.4x75x8.95mm and weighs 195 grams.

