Realme Narzo 10 Goes on Sale in India Again at 12pm Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo 10 comes in three colours –That Blue, That Green, and That White

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 8 September 2020 07:45 IST
Realme Narzo 10 Goes on Sale in India Again at 12pm Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo 10 packs a large 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 10 will go on flash sale at 12pm (noon) today
  • Realme Narzo 10 packs a large 5,000mAh battery
  • Realme Narzo 10 comes in That Blue, That Green, That White

Realme Narzo 10 will be available via flash sale once again today, at 12pm (noon), via Flipkart and Realme.com. Realme Narzo 10 was launched in May, and has been available only through flash sales ever since. Key specifications of the phone include a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. Realme Narzo 10 comes in three colours –That Blue, That Green, and That White.

Realme Narzo 10 price in India, availability

The Realme Narzo 10 will go on sale at 12pm (noon) today via Flipkart and Realme.com. The price of the smartphone in India is set at Rs. 11,999 for 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The Realme Narzo 10 comes in three colours –That Blue, That Green, and That White.

Sale offers include no cost EMIs starting from Rs. 1,334 via Flipkart, and SuperCash worth Rs. 500 through MobiKwik via Realme.com.

Realme Narzo 10 specifications

The Realme Narzo 10 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display and is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. It comes with 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable using a dedicated microSD card slot. It has a dual-SIM slot and runs on Realme UI.

When it comes to photos and videos, the Realme Narzo 10 has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, the Realme Narzo 10 has a 16-megapixel camera in the front.

The Realme Narzo 10 is packed with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging. It also has a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone.

Redmi Note 8 or Realme 5s: Which is the best phone under Rs. 10,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments





