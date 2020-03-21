Realme Narzo 10 will come with a quad rear camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth teased through a tweet posted on Saturday. The new smartphone is launching in the country on March 26. If we look at our previous reports, the Realme Narzo 10 will be aimed at Gen-Z customers. The smartphone will come 5,000mAh battery. The Realme Narzo 10 will be introduced alongside the Narzo 10A that is so far teased to carry triple rear cameras and a gradient back. Both new Realme phones will also have a waterdrop-style display.

Sheth took to Twitter to tease the camera details of the Realme Narzo 10. The executive posted an image that shows the 48-megapixel primary camera sensor on the new smartphone. Further, he suggested some new software improvements to deliver an enhanced photography experience on the new Realme handset.

We introduced our first 48MP Quad Camera smartphone in Aug'19 and since then we have constantly improved the software for amazing photography results. #FeelThePower with #realmeNarzo10!

Launching it online on 26th March at 12:30PM. pic.twitter.com/ea8aeabqWU — Madhav 5G (@MadhavSheth1) March 21, 2020

The Realme Narzo 10 and the Narzo 10A will launch in India as a part of the company's Narzo series through a livestream next week. In the new series, the Realme Narzo 10 is believed to be a rebranded variant of the Realme 6i that was launched in Myanmar earlier this week. The Realme 6i also has a 48-megapixel primary sensor as a part of its quad rear camera setup to give some perspective.

Unlike the Narzo 10, the Realme Narzo 10A is expected to be a rebranded model of Realme C3 Thailand version that had distinct specifications over its Indian counterpart.

On Friday, an Indian tipster suggested that the Realme Narzo 10 would launch in India with a price tag under Rs. 15,000. The smartphone was also rumoured to have been spotted in a retail store. Moreover, it is said to come with the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC that first debuted on the Realme 6i.