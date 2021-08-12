Technology News
Realme Narzo 10 Receiving Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update in India

Realme Narzo 10 Android 11 update brings along personalisation to the user interface, multiple options in dark modes, and a quick setting for the app lock functionality.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 12 August 2021 18:55 IST
Realme Narzo 10 update is rolling out in a staged manner

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 10 latest update firmware version is RMX2040_11_A.47
  • Realme Narzo 10 brings 3 dark mode styles – enhanced, medium, and gentle
  • Realme Narzo 10 adds a new quick setting for the app lock functionality

Realme Narzo 10 is receiving the Android 11 update in India. The Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update comes with the firmware version RMX2040_11_A.47 and the rollout is being carried out in a phased manner. The Realme Narzo 10 was launched last year in May. It ran on Android 10 software out of the box. The latest Android 11 update brings along personalisation to the user interface, third-party apps support on the home screen, varied dark modes, and a quick setting for the app lock functionality.

The company took to its forum to announce the rollout of the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update for the Realme Narzo 10 users in India. The update brings along weather animations, the ability to remove a folder or combine it with another one, and the option to turn App Lock on or off in Quick Settings. The changelog says the Realme UI 2.0 update also brings a new UI, support for third-party apps on the home screen, and three dark mode styles — enhanced, medium, and gentle. Realme says wallpapers and icons can be adjusted to Dark mode and the display contrast can be adjusted automatically to ambient light.

Realme Narzo 10 also gets a new ‘low battery message' when the phone battery is lower than 15 percent. This alert lets you quickly send a message to share your location with specified people. The update lets users change the way they summon Game Assistant and brings the ability to share personal hotspot with others via a QR code. It brings access to HeyTap Cloud for backing up data to the cloud. Camera improvements include the addition of an inertial zoom feature, which makes zooming smoother during video shooting. The update also adds the level and grid feature to help users compose videos. A new ‘Sleep Capsule' feature has also been added to restrict phone usage for better rest and sleep.

In order to ensure its stability, the Realme Narzo 10 update will roll out in a staged manner. The update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. Realme has highlighted some known issues with the update, including a longer time duration for boot on the first instance, especially if there are many third-party applications on your phone.

Realme also warns users that after the upgrade, in order to improve the system operation efficiency and eliminate potential safety risks, the system will perform a series of actions including application adaptation, background optimisation, and security scanning. So, the system will occupy more CPU, memory, and other resources, which may cause slight hanging and faster power consumption. It is recommended that users leave the phone for five hours after it is fully charged or use the phone for three days normally, to let it get back to normal.

Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
