Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A have started receiving the latest OTA Realme UI updates. The Chinese smartphone brand confirmed the rollout in its community posts. The update brings in several new features such as smooth scrolling and super nighttime standby mode, among others. Several optimisations have been put into place as well. While Realme did not share details on which countries or regions are expected to receive the update first, it confirmed that the rollout is being executed in a staged manner.

Realme Narzo 10 OTA changelog

As posted by Realme on its community page, Realme Narzo 10 handsets have started receiving the RMX2020_11.A.29 UI version on September 5. Apart from the August 2020 security patch, the OTA update also added new features such as smooth scrolling and super nighttime standby mode. While the former allows for a visually smoother and faster effect while scrolling upwards and downwards, the latter runs the phone in a low power consumption mode. Once the update has been received, both these can be turned on from Realme Lab section in the phone's settings.

Realme also added long press to copy the phone's IMEI in the status information interface. With the new update, users can also long press to uninstall apps directly from the App Drawer. Focus mode can now be turned on or off through a dedicated toggle switch. An on-the-go (OTG) mode switch toggle has been added to the notification panel. This mode is used to plug in a thumb drive or any USB device like keyboard or mouse to the phone.

Among fixes, Realme has resolved the issue where the split-screen feature could not be used after enabling the third-party launcher. The default display of battery percentage and system update prompt pop-up window viewing has been optimised as well.

Realme Narzo 10A OTA changelog

Realme Narzo 10A handsets have started receiving UI version RMX2020_11.A.41. Apart from the version number, all other added features, fixes, and optimisations are exactly the same as seen in the Realme Narzo 10 update.

Realme pointed out that the update is being rolled out in a staged manner to ensure stability, so it's likely that some Narzo handsets may not have received the same yet. The update is being pushed out randomly and if there are no critical bugs, the full rollout will be completed in a matter of days, Realme said.

