Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A have been officially launched in India. Specifications-wise, the Realme Narzo 10 seems to be a rebranded version of the Realme 6i that was launched in Myanmar in March. The Realme Narzo 10A, on the other hand, appears as a rebranded version of the Realme C3 Thailand model that was launched in February with different specs than what we have on the Realme C3 in India. The Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A both were originally set to launch in the country on March 26. However, the original plan was postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A price in India, launch offers

The Realme Narzo 10 price in India is set at Rs. 11,999 for the sole, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone comes in That Green and That White colour options. In contrast, the Realme Narzo 10A price in India is set at Rs. 8,499 for the single, 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. There are So Blue and So White colour variants to choose from.

Both the Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart and Realme.com. The first sale of the Realme Narzo 10 is set for 12pm (noon) IST on May 18, while the first sale for the Realme Narzo 10A is set for 12pm (noon) IST on May 22. Launch offers have not yet been detailed.

To recall, Realme planned to launch the new Narzo-series smartphones in India on March 26 and then shifted it to April 21. Both earlier plans were, however, postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown that received some ease recently.

Realme Narzo 10 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 10 runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) Mini-Drop display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 89.8 percent screen-to-bod ratio. The display panel is protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, coupled with Mali G52 GPU and 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The phone has the quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 lens that has a field-of-view (FoV) of 119 degrees. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel monochrome portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture.

For selfies and video calls, the Realme Narzo 10 has a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front, along with an f/2.0 lens. The selfie camera also supports HD (720p) video recording at 30fps frame rate. However, the rear camera setup supports full-HD (1080p) video recording.

The Realme Narzo 10 has 128GB of internal storage that is expandable using a dedicated microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone.

Realme has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the Narzo 10 that supports 18W Quick Charge. Besides, the phone measures 164.4x75.4x9mm and weighs 199 grams.

Realme Narzo 10A specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 10A comes with Realme UI based on Android 10 and has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM. For photos and videos, there is a triple rear camera setup that houses a 12-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also has a 2-megapixel portrait shooter with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro shooter that also comes with an f/2.4 aperture.

Realme Narzo 10A comes with a triple rear camera setup

To capture selfies and enable video calls, the Realme Narzo 10A has a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front. The cameras on the Realme phone support features such as AI Beautification, HDR, Panorama, and Timelapse. Furthermore, there is up to full-HD (1080p) video recording support with 30fps frame rate.

The Realme Narzo 10A has 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a proximity sensor.

Users get a 5,000mAh battery on the Realme Narzo 10A that supports reverse charging. Lastly, the phone measures 164.4x75x8.95mm and weighs 195 grams.