Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10A to Launch in India on April 21: How to Watch, Expected Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10A to Launch in India on April 21: How to Watch, Expected Price, Specifications

The pre-recorded Realme launch presentation will be streamed at 12.30pm IST on April 21.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 17 April 2020 12:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10A to Launch in India on April 21: How to Watch, Expected Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo series was set to launch in March but was delayed due to lockdown

Highlights
  • Government recently allowed phone sales to open online on April 20
  • Realme Narzo 10A is expected to be a rebranded version of Realme C3
  • The price of Realme Narzo 10 is expected to be below Rs. 15,000

Realme has announced a new launch date for its youth-centric Narzo series. The Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A phones are now set to be unveiled on April 21. The company was supposed to launch the two phones in March but due to the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, all launches from Realme were suspended. However, after the government issued the order allowing mobile phone and electronic sales starting April 20, Realme was quick to announce a new date for launch of the new series.

The Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A launch event will begin at 12.30pm IST, and will be streamed online on YouTube. Realme notes that the launch presentation video was recorded before the lockdown.

‘As a responsible organization, we had taken all the health and safety measures while recording the video in our very own office earlier,' the company said.

Leaks surrounding the two phones have been aplenty. The price of the Realme Narzo 10 is tipped to be under Rs. 15,000. It is largely expected to be a rebranded version of Realme 6i that was launched in Myanmar recently. Similarly, the Realme Narzo 10A is said to be a rebranded version of the Realme C3 that debuted in Thailand and was different from the version released in India. Previous leaks suggest that the Realme Narzo 10 may feature a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display, and be powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. It is expected to pack a quad camera setup on the back, with a 48-megapixel primary shooter and a 16-megapixel shooter in the front. The company has already confirmed the presence of 5,000mAh battery on the Narzo 10.

Realme Narzo 10A, on the other hand, is tipped to include MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 6.5-inch HD+ screen, and a 5,000mAh battery. It is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10A, Realme Narzo 10 Price, Realme Narzo 10 Specifications, Realme Narzo 10A Price, Realme Narzo 10A Specifications, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Vodafone Idea Discontinues Double Data Offer in 8 Telecom Circles

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10A to Launch in India on April 21: How to Watch, Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp May Soon Allow More Users in Group Calls
  2. Xiaomi Launches Its Robotic Vacuum Cleaner in India
  3. 500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Being Sold on Dark Web: Report
  4. Google's Latest Doodle in India Is a Thank You to Coronavirus Helpers
  5. iPhone SE (2020) With Apple A13 SoC, Touch ID Support Launched
  6. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Up to 12GB RAM Launched
  7. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Price in India Could Be Different From the US
  8. Xiaomi Teases Launch of Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner in India Tomorrow
  9. Redmi AirDots S True Wireless Earphones Launched
  10. OnePlus Teases Mystery Product Launch Today, Could It Be OnePlus 8 Lite?
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 10, Realme Narzo 10A to Launch in India on April 21: How to Watch, Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Tencent Takes Arena of Valor Into New Arenas in Latest Overseas Foray
  3. Vodafone Idea Discontinues Double Data Offer in 8 Telecom Circles
  4. Apple to Reopen Its Sole Branded Store in South Korea on April 18
  5. Apple, Google Weigh Location Tracking Rules as EU Seeks Privacy-Based Virus Apps
  6. Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P With Laser Navigation System, App Support Launched in India
  7. WhatsApp May Allow More Users in Group Calls to Take on Google Duo, Zoom
  8. EU Says Coronavirus Tracking Apps Should Avoid Storing Data on Servers
  9. Zoom Meeting App Rolls Out New Measures as Security Fears Mount
  10. Facebook's Libra Cryptocurrency Gets Revamp in Response to Backlash
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com