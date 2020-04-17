Realme has announced a new launch date for its youth-centric Narzo series. The Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A phones are now set to be unveiled on April 21. The company was supposed to launch the two phones in March but due to the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, all launches from Realme were suspended. However, after the government issued the order allowing mobile phone and electronic sales starting April 20, Realme was quick to announce a new date for launch of the new series.

The Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A launch event will begin at 12.30pm IST, and will be streamed online on YouTube. Realme notes that the launch presentation video was recorded before the lockdown.

‘As a responsible organization, we had taken all the health and safety measures while recording the video in our very own office earlier,' the company said.

Leaks surrounding the two phones have been aplenty. The price of the Realme Narzo 10 is tipped to be under Rs. 15,000. It is largely expected to be a rebranded version of Realme 6i that was launched in Myanmar recently. Similarly, the Realme Narzo 10A is said to be a rebranded version of the Realme C3 that debuted in Thailand and was different from the version released in India. Previous leaks suggest that the Realme Narzo 10 may feature a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display, and be powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. It is expected to pack a quad camera setup on the back, with a 48-megapixel primary shooter and a 16-megapixel shooter in the front. The company has already confirmed the presence of 5,000mAh battery on the Narzo 10.

Realme Narzo 10A, on the other hand, is tipped to include MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, 6.5-inch HD+ screen, and a 5,000mAh battery. It is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup.