Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Launch Postponed Indefinitely in India

A fresh launch date for the Realme Narzo series will likely be announced once the air around the sale of non-essential items via e-commerce platforms is cleared.

By Nadeem Sarwar | Updated: 20 April 2020 11:09 IST
Realme Narzo series includes two phones – Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A.

Highlights
  • As of now, the status of Realme Narzo 10 series’ launch remains unclear
  • Realme has not revealed a new launch date for the Narzo 10 duo so far
  • Realme says it will follow the directives issued by the government

Realme's upcoming Narzo 10 series of phones is in a state of quandary when it comes to its launch, owing to the nationwide lockdown that has brought e-commerce services to a halt. After the initial March 26 launch was pushed back to April 21, there were hopes that the Realme Narzo 10 series will finally go official. Well, in yet another setback for anxious fans and potential buyers, the company has again delayed the launch of Realme Narzo 10 series. Earlier today, Realme announced that the Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A's launch has been postponed indefinitely.

 

 

The official Realme Mobiles Twitter handle has shared that the launch of Realme Narzo 10 series has been ‘postponed until further notice'. Of course, the announcement is vague and there is no word regarding a new launch date as of now, thanks in no part to the uncertainty around the lockdown situation. However, we hope to hear from the company once the government allows e-commerce platforms to resume the sale of smartphones and other non-essential items.

Delayed again, but why?

As per a directive from Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, the sale of non-essential items such as mobile phones, laptops, and stationery items through e-commerce channels was set to resume on April 20. However, the order was reversed on April 19, effectively prohibiting the sale of non-essential items by e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon in India.

 

 

What now?    

Following the order, Realme noted in a press note that the company was "evaluating the situation and decision about the much-awaited Narzo series" and will make an announcement on April 20. But the government's U-turn not only casts shadows of uncertainty over the Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A, but also puts the plans of resuming the sale of other Realme phones in jeopardy during the lockdown period.

We have reached out to Realme regarding the delay and will update this copy with any new information as soon as we hear back from them. We'll also keep you updated once the company makes another announcement regarding the status of Realme Narzo 10 series' debut in India.

Lockdown to Have Huge Impact on Heavy Appliances Sector: Godrej
