Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A are set to launch in India on May 11, the Chinese company revealed, sending invites to the media. The new launch schedule comes just days after the government brought some relaxations to the national lockdown that is in place until May 17 to limit the spread of coronavirus in the country. Both new Narzo-series phones will come with multiple rear cameras and are touted to include a “remarkable battery”. The Realme Narzo 10 in the series was also recently teased to debut with a 48-megapixel primary camera. The phone was originally supposed to launch in India on March 26, but had to be delayed due to the ongoing pandemic.

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A India launch details

The official invite sent by Realme shows that the launch will take place at 12:30pm IST on May 11. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has separately publicised the livestream link through his Twitter account.

I have been seeing in my comments that all of you are eagerly waiting for #realmeNarzo series to be launched. Happy to share that we are launching it on 11th May at 12:30PM! #FeelThePower

Watch the livestreaming of the video launch here: https://t.co/FFFxs25t1F pic.twitter.com/GSk5uTw3dX — Madhav @home (@MadhavSheth1) May 7, 2020

Initially, Realme had planned to launch the Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A phones on March 26. The company, however, delayed its original plan due to the lockdown that was imposed on March 24. It then rescheduled the launch for April 21, but that plan was also postponed since e-commerce restrictions in the country weren't eased at that time.

Realme will host the launch through a pre-recorded launch video. The company has said that it had “taken all the health and safety measures while recording the video” in its own office earlier.

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A price in India

Pricing details of the Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A are yet to be revealed officially. Nevertheless, a tipster in March indicated that the Realme Narzo 10 in the series will be available at a price tag of under Rs. 15,000. The phone is believed to be a rebranded variant of the Realme 6i that was launched in Myanmar with a starting price of MMK 249,900 (roughly Rs. 13,600). The Realme Narzo 10A, on the other hand, is said to be a rebranded version of the Realme C3 that was launched in Thailand with a different hardware than what debuted in India. The Thailand version of the Realme C3 was priced at THB 3,999 (roughly Rs. 9,400) for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model. This is likely to be similar to pricing of the Realme Narzo 10A in India.

Realme Narzo 10 specifications (expected)

As per the teasers and leaks emerged online, the Realme Narzo 10 would come with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, and up to 4GB of RAM. The smartphone is also expected to come with a quad rear camera setup, with the 48-megapixel primary sensor. Further, it could offer a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone is also already confirmed to have a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 10A specifications (expected)

The Realme Narzo 10A specifications are expected to include 6.5-inch HD+ display, MediaTek Helio G70 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. The phone is also likely to come with a fingerprint sensor at the back and include a triple rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor.

