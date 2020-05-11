Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A are all set to launch in India today, after several delays. The new youth-centric series that was expected to launch in March in India was delayed due to the coronavirus lockdowns. The Realme Narzo 10 is set to come with a quad camera setup at the back while the Narzo 10A will see a triple rear camera setup. The Realme Narzo 10 is also teased to include 48-megapixel main camera as well. It is expected to be a rebranded version of the Realme 6i launched in Myanmar earlier, while the Realme Narzo 10A is expected to be the rebranded version of the Realme C3 Thailand model.

Realme Narzo 10-series launch livestream

The Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A launch event will begin at 12.30pm IST. The event can be watched via YouTube and the company's official social channels. Realme says that the launch presentation video was recorded before the lockdown. The company claims to have “taken all the health and safety measures while recording the video” in its own office earlier – ahead of the lockdown. The decision to finally launch the Realme Narzo 10 series comes after the government introduced some relaxations in selling of non-essential goods in green and orange zones in the country. E-commerce giants are still ordered to sell only essential goods in red zone (high impact) areas.

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A price in India

Realme Narzo 10 and Realme Narzo 10A price in India will be unveiled at the launch event today. However, the series' price in India is tipped to be under Rs. 15,000. To recall, the Realme 6i was launched in Myanmar at a starting price of MMK 249,900 (roughly Rs. 13,600), and India could see a price tag in the similar range for the Narzo 10. Similarly, the Realme C3 Thailand version was launched at THB 3,999 (roughly Rs. 9,400) and the Realme Narzo 10A could be priced around the same price. The Thailand model is different that the Indian Realme C3 model that has launched already.

Realme Narzo 10 specifications (expected)

As per leaks and official teasers, Realme Narzo 10 is expected to be a dual-SIM smartphone and it will run on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It is teased to pack 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with an 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and a waterdrop-style notch. The Realme Narzo 10 is also said to be powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and is tipped come in two RAM options – 3GB and 4GB. It is expected to offer up to 128GB of internal storage with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot.

On the imaging front, Realme Narzo 10 is going to feature a quad camera setup on the back, with a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a monochrome sensor and a macro camera. The front camera, on the other hand, is believed to be a 16-megapixel shooter. The company has also confirmed the presence of 5,000mAh battery on the Narzo 10 that claims to last up to 30 days on standby

Realme Narzo 10A specifications (expected)

Realme Narzo 10A specifications are expected to include MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. Additionally, the phone is likely to pack a fingerprint scanner on the back, a triple rear camera setup with 12-megapixel main shooter, and 5-megapixel selfie camera. Realme Narzo 10A will also likely run Android 10 out-of-the-box with Realme UI 1.0 on top and feature the usual connectivity options and a Micro-USB port.

It is teased to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a waterdrop-style notch, and a similar 5,000mAh battery as the Realme Narzo 10.