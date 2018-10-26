Just days after the launch of the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, Chinese company Realme has now announced that it will be the first brand to launch a smartphone globally with the new processor integrated. This comes soon after the company launched the Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1 in India late last month, hinting that the company is gearing up for another smartphone launch soon. To recall, the Helio P70 features an enhanced AI engine, upgraded imaging and camera support, boosted gaming performance, as well as improved connectivity when compared with previous generations. It is already in volume production, and will become available to clients by November this year.

Realme has taken to Twitter to announce that it will be the first brand to launch a Helio P70-integrated product globally. With MediaTek set to make the chipset available to clients in November, Realme is now expected to launch a device sometime next month itself. With the Realme 2 Pro and Realme C1 launched just a month ago, the company could be expanding its lineup by introducing another series altogether, or it may announce another variant of the Realme C1 or Realme 2 as well. As this is speculation, readers should take take it with a pinch of salt.

The MediaTek Helio P70 is an octa-core SoC that's been built on TSMC's 12nm FinFET process, and it is meant to power "full-featured smartphones at affordable price points." It bears four ARM Cortex-A73 cores clocked at up to 2.1GHz, and four ARM Cortex-A53 cores clocked at up to 2.0GHz. These are arranged in a big.LITTLE configuration, while the SoC also features an ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU that's clocked up to 900MHz. The Helio P70 SoC comes with a multi-core APU clocked at up to 525MHz for better edge-AI processing. It comes with a 4G LTE modem with up to 300Mbps peak download rates, and also supports dual 4G VoLTE. The SoC supports up to 32-megapixel single cameras, or 24+16-megapixel dual cameras, and comes with three independent image signal processors (ISPs) for reduced power consumption (up to 18 percent less compared to previous Helio dual-camera setups).