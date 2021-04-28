Technology News
  • Realme Cancels May 4 Launch Event, Anniversary Celebrations Due to COVID 19 Crisis in India

Realme Cancels May 4 Launch Event, Anniversary Celebrations Due to COVID-19 Crisis in India

Realme X7 Max and Realme TV 4K 43-inch were anticipated to launch at the event.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 April 2021 16:23 IST
Realme had scheduled a mega event on May 4 to launch smartphone and AIoT products

Highlights
  • Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth asked users to stay safe and indoors
  • Sheth did not reveal when Realme X7 Max will be launched
  • Realme has cancelled anniversary celebrations as well

Realme has decided to postpone its upcoming launches due to the current second wave of COVID-19 sweeping across India. The company was scheduled to host a launch event on May 4 to unveil a new flagship phone powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. This was largely anticipated to be called Realme X7 Max, a rebranded model of the Realme GT Neo that was launched in China earlier. Realme was also looking to launch a new Realme TV, presumably the Realme TV 4K 43-inch model at the launch event.

In a fresh tweet, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the company is postponing upcoming launches and anniversary celebrations as India battles unprecedented challenges. The tweet reads, “After careful consideration, Realme has decided to postpone the upcoming smartphone and AIoT products' launch along with anniversary celebrations. In these difficult times, let's focus on contributing as much as possible. Stay home, Stay strong! We will be back soon.”

Sheth also attached a small note that urges all citizens of India to follow relevant COVID-19 safety protocols. “Request you all to focus on your families and yourselves. It is time for us to stick together and support each other as one community,” the note reads.

While the upcoming May 4 launch event stands cancelled, Realme has not offered any details on when the event will be held now. The company is likely to wait for lockdown restrictions to subside before announcing a new launch date. In any event, Realme's anniversary celebrations that are held in May every year, stand completely cancelled. The company usually conducts a sale with attractive offers and discounts during this time period.

Realme X7 Max, whenever it launches, is tipped to feature a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Its triple rear camera setup may include a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor. The phone is likely to pack a 4,500mAh battery.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

