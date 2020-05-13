Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme to Unveil 8 New Products Including TWS Earbuds, Smartphones, Power Bank at May 25 Event

Realme to Unveil 8 New Products Including TWS Earbuds, Smartphones, Power Bank at May 25 Event

Realme is expected to unveil the Realme TV, along with several other products including a power bank and TWS earbuds.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 13 May 2020 12:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme to Unveil 8 New Products Including TWS Earbuds, Smartphones, Power Bank at May 25 Event

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Realme

The Realme event will start at 11:30am IST on May 25

Highlights
  • Realme will unveil 8 new products in an online event on May 25
  • These products include a power bank, TWS earbuds, and a smartphone
  • Other Realme products like the Realme TV are also expected

Realme has announced it will host an event on May 25 in China where it plans to unveil eight new products. That's right, eight new products! Some of these products have been teased in the poster for the event shared on Weibo. They include true wireless (TWS) earbuds, what seems to be a power bank, a smartphone, and more. In a separate post, Realme China CMO Xu Qi Chase shared the photo of the back of a phone with the code name ‘Blade Runner'.

The poster for the event shared on Weibo shows the May 25 date and 2pm (11:30am IST) time. It also shows three products – a smartphone, a power bank, and TWS earbuds. The phone in the poster has a quad rear camera setup in a vertical orientation while the power bank has a regular USB port as well as what seems to be a USB Type-C port, along with some LED lights that may indicate the battery level. The earbuds seem to have an Apple AirPods-like design. These earbuds could be the Realme Buds Air Neo aka Realme Buds Neo that were certified by the Taiwanese National Communication Commission (NCC) in January this year.

Coming to the Weibo post by Realme China CMO Xu Qi Chase, the photo gives a first look at an upcoming Realme smartphone codenamed “Blade Runner”. It has a glossy grey back panel with four cameras aligned vertically. The Realme branding is on the bottom left of the phone. This phone, according to the post, will also be unveiled at the May 25 event.

 

While there are still several unknown products from the list of eight, there have been multiple Realme smartphones in the news, particularly the model numbers RMX2141 and RMX2052, that were reportedly spotted on Chinese regulatory body TENAA's website. Additionally, the Realme X3 Super Zoom, Realme X3, and Realme TV also popped up on the company's Indian website's support page. These new products may possibly be part of the eight being unveiled on May 25.

Given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the event in China will most likely be an online event. As of now, Realme has not confirmed where the event will be streamed but more information is expected in the coming days.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme TV, Realme Buds Air Neo, Realme X3 Super Zoom, Realme X3
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Social Media Can Be Harmful to New Users — How Can It Be Safer?

Related Stories

Realme to Unveil 8 New Products Including TWS Earbuds, Smartphones, Power Bank at May 25 Event
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 13 Arrives Tomorrow: What We Know So Far
  2. Xiaomi Mi 10 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  3. Poco F2 Pro Debuts With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Quad Rear Cameras
  4. Sony HT-G700 3.1-Channel Soundbar With Dolby Atmos Launched
  5. BSNL Now Allows ‘Unlimited’ Voice Calling, SMS Benefits on MTNL Network
  6. Vivo V19 Review
  7. Vodafone Restricts Commercial Use of RedX Postpaid Plan: All Details
  8. Tata Sky Binge+ Price in India Slashed by Rs. 2,000: All Details
  9. iPhone 12 Series Price, Storage Options, and Specifications Tipped
  10. Vivo V19 With Dual Selfie Cameras, 4,500mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme to Unveil 8 New Products Including TWS Earbuds, Smartphones, Power Bank at May 25 Event
  2. Instagram Brings New Features to Combat Bullying, Shuts Down Lite App
  3. Poco F2 Pro vs Poco X2: Price, Specifications Compared
  4. The Mandalorian Season 2: Katee Sackhoff Said to Reprise Bo-Katan Kryze in Live-Action
  5. Aarogya Setu App Crosses 10 Crore Registered Users Mark in 41 Days of Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite Price, Specifications Leaked, Galaxy Fold 2 Colour Options Tipped
  7. Facebook to Pay $52 Million Settlement for Trauma to Content Reviewers
  8. Motorola Edge+ Will Receive Android 12 OS Update, Company Confirms After Backlash
  9. Twitter Says Many Employees May Work Remotely 'Forever'
  10. Facebook Reports Spike in Takedowns of Hate Speech, Terrorism
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com