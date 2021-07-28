Technology News
Realme MagDart Magnetic Wireless Charger Teased to Launch in India on August 3

Realme MagDart magnetic wireless charger is tipped to offer charging speeds of over 15W.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 July 2021 18:07 IST
Realme MagDart Magnetic Wireless Charger Teased to Launch in India on August 3

Realme MagDart magnetic wireless charger may be a thick cuboid-shaped charging puck

Highlights
  • Realme Flash with MagDart support was teased in India recently
  • Realme MagDart may have a USB Type-C connector
  • Realme Flash is tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup

Realme has announced that its next-generation Android smartphone wireless charging device will be announced on August 3. The new wireless charging technology, called Realme MagDart, is expected to come with magnetic snap-on capabilities, similar to the MagSafe Battery Pack that was introduced recently by Apple. This comes just days after the Realme Flash smartphone was teased by the company to debut soon with this new charging technology. Launch of the Realme Flash smartphone alongside the Realme MagDart wireless charger next week remains uncertain.

The company announced the arrival of Realme MagDart magnetic wireless charger via a tweet from the Realme TechLife account. The launch will take place at 5.30pm IST on August 3. The tweet reads, “Introducing our next leap! Brace yourselves for the next-gen of Android wireless charging. Bringing you a magnificent magnetic innovation, featuring Realme Flash, and much more.” This hints that the company may announce the Realme Flash smartphone alongside, that was teased recently as well. Realme hasn't made an explicit announcement regarding this but should offer more clarity soon.

The teaser poster shows a ring-like structure that indicates its similarities with the MagSafe Battery Pack announced recently. The MagSafe charger is compatible only with iPhone 12 series and MagDart wireless charging technology will likely be compatible with phones that integrate MagDart tech only. The first phone to be MagDart compatible is Realm Flash.

Previous leaks suggest that the Realme MagDart magnetic wireless charger is a thick cuboid-shaped charging puck that sticks to the back of a compatible phone to charge it. It has ventilation holes at the back for heat dissipation. Render leaks suggest that while the connection between the charger and the phone is wireless, the MagDart charger does require a USB Type-C connection to keep it going. It is tipped to deliver charging speeds of over 15W and leaks claim that it will be the fastest magnetic charger in the world.

As for Realme Flash, the smartphone is tipped to feature a hole-punch display, a triple rear camera setup, be powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It will run Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.


Comments


Tasneem Akolawala
