Realme Leap Days Sake Kick Off: Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, Realme U1 Listed With Discounts

Realme 2 Pro is listed with a discount of Rs. 1,500.

By | Updated: 27 June 2019 13:33 IST
Realme C2 sale will be held during the Leap Days sale

  • Realme C2 sale will be held tomorrow at 12 Noon IST
  • Realme 3, Realme 3 Pro listed with no-cost EMI options, exchange offer
  • Realme.com offers 15 percent MobiKwik cashback on all phones

Realme is hosting a sale on Amazon, Flipkart, and Realme.com offering deals and discounts on the Realme 2 Pro, Realme C2, Realme U1, and more phones. Called the Realme Leap Days, it will go on from June 27 i.e., today to June 30, Sunday. Offers will reflect on all the three websites for varied phones. Offers include 15 percent cashback from MobiLwik in the form of SuperCash, if the phones are purchased from the Realme official website. Apart from this, Flipkart offers include no-cost EMI options, and Complete Mobile Protection for Rs. 99.

Starting with the newly launched Realme C2, the phone will be available on sale for Rs. 5,999 tomorrow (June 28) at 12pm (noon) IST. The sale will be held on Flipkart and Realme.com both. Flipkart has listed exchange offer, no-cost EMI options, and 5 percent off using Axis Bank Buzz credit cards. Realme.com has listed the MobiKwik offer on the purchase of the Realme C2.

The Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro can be purchased for a starting price of Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 13,999 respectively on Flipkart. Flipkart has listed no-cost EMI options up to six months, an exchange offer, 5 percent instant discount on ICICI debit and credit card EMI transactions, and 5 percent off using Axis Bank Buzz credit cards for both the phones. Realme 3 Pro is listed on the Realme.com website with the MobiKwik offer.

The Realme 2 will only be available on Realme.com. The 3GB + 32GB variant is listed at its original price of Rs. 8,999. The phone's price was hiked to Rs. 9,499 in November last year, but now the phone is brought back to its original price for the sale period. The MobiKwik offer is listed alongside the phone. The 4GB + 64GB variant is listed at it normal price of Rs. 10,990 on the Realme.com website.

Realme C1 is listed at Rs. 6,999 (discount of Rs. 500) on Flipkart and Realme official website both. The phone will be available with a discount of Rs. 500 offline as well. Realme 2 Pro is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 10,490 on Flipkart. After the recent price cut, the Realme 2 Pro price was listed at Rs. 11,990, which means a discount of Rs. 1,500 is listed on Flipkart for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB variant is also received the same amount of price discount and is listed for Rs. 12,490.

As for Amazon.in and offline stores, Realme is offering a discount of Rs. 1,000 on the Realme U1. It is available starting at Rs. 8,999 and Amazon has also listed an exchange offer, no-cost EMI options, and 5 percent cashback on Citi Credit Card EMI as well.

As mentioned, Flipkart is offering Complete Mobile Protection for Rs. 99 on the Realme 3, Realme 3 Pro, and Realme C2. Realme.com is also hosting a contest wherein users can win a Realme 3 Pro, an R-Pass for the Realme C2 sale, free earbuds, Rs. 500 worth of coupons, and more. To see all the deals, head to the Realme Leap Days page on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

