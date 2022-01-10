Redmi K50 Pro and its case renders have allegedly been leaked showing the smartphone's design. The camera module looks like the one in Xiaomi Civi. Furthermore, the renders show the smartphone will come with a 64-megapixel primary camera on the back. Redmi K50 Pro is expected to be a part of the Redmi K50 series which may feature four models — Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 Pro+, and Redmi K50 Gaming. The series is rumoured to be launched by February 2022.

According to the alleged Redmi K50 Pro renders shared by Xiaomiui.net, the smartphone will come with a centrally-aligned punch-hole cutout. It is seen sporting the volume rocker and power button on the right spine. On the back, the handset is seen sporting a rectangular camera module with a triple rear camera setup in a triangular arrangement. There is a silver-colored section that houses an LED flash, and has “AI Camera 64-megapixels” written on it suggesting 64-megapixel primary camera sensor. There is also an image of a transparent silicone case for the Redmi K50 Pro smartphone.

Furthermore, the same report has also tipped the specifications of the Redmi K50 Pro. The Redmi phone may feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with a dual VC liquid-cooled heat dissipation unit with a large surface area. For Photography, the phone may get a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel OV13B10 (OmniVision) ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel GC02M1 or an 8-megapixel OV08A10 macro camera.

The Redmi K50 Pro could come with a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Additionally, the phone device will reportedly run Android 12 out of the box with MIUI 13 on top.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.