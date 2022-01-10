Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme K50 Pro Renders Leak, Specifications Tipped Include 64 Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup

Realme K50 Pro Renders Leak, Specifications Tipped Include 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup

Redmi K50 Pro likely to launch by February 2022.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 10 January 2022 12:49 IST
Realme K50 Pro Renders Leak, Specifications Tipped Include 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup

Photo Credit: Xiaomiui

Redmi K50 Pro could have centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout

Highlights
  • Redmi K50 Pro may feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • It could be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • Redmi K50 Pro could pack a 4,700mAh battery

Redmi K50 Pro and its case renders have allegedly been leaked showing the smartphone's design. The camera module looks like the one in Xiaomi Civi. Furthermore, the renders show the smartphone will come with a 64-megapixel primary camera on the back. Redmi K50 Pro is expected to be a part of the Redmi K50 series which may feature four models — Redmi K50, Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 Pro+, and Redmi K50 Gaming. The series is rumoured to be launched by February 2022.

According to the alleged Redmi K50 Pro renders shared by Xiaomiui.net, the smartphone will come with a centrally-aligned punch-hole cutout. It is seen sporting the volume rocker and power button on the right spine. On the back, the handset is seen sporting a rectangular camera module with a triple rear camera setup in a triangular arrangement. There is a silver-colored section that houses an LED flash, and has “AI Camera 64-megapixels” written on it suggesting 64-megapixel primary camera sensor. There is also an image of a transparent silicone case for the Redmi K50 Pro smartphone.

Furthermore, the same report has also tipped the specifications of the Redmi K50 Pro. The Redmi phone may feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with a dual VC liquid-cooled heat dissipation unit with a large surface area. For Photography, the phone may get a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 primary sensor, a 13-megapixel OV13B10 (OmniVision) ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel GC02M1 or an 8-megapixel OV08A10 macro camera.

The Redmi K50 Pro could come with a 4,700mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. Additionally, the phone device will reportedly run Android 12 out of the box with MIUI 13 on top.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Redmi K50 Pro, Redmi K50 Pro Specifications, Redmi
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Xiaomi 11T Pro India Launch Date Set for January 19: Expected Price, Specifications
Bill Murray Playing a Villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Related Stories

Realme K50 Pro Renders Leak, Specifications Tipped Include 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 11T Pro to Launch in India on January 19
  2. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini Price in India Slashed on Flipkart, Amazon
  3. Moto G71 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro Curved-Edge Display Teased Ahead of Launch
  5. Thunder Tier One Review: Realistic Tactical Shooter From PUBG Developers
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Video Leak Shows Off Design of 3 Models
  7. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Now the 8th Biggest Movie of All Time
  8. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  9. CES 2022: Asus ExpertBook B3 Detachable 2-in-1 Laptop Launched
  10. Realme 9i Spotted on Realme India Store Ahead of Launch: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE With 120Hz Display, 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Bill Murray Playing a Villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
  3. Realme K50 Pro Renders Leak, Specifications Tipped Include 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup
  4. Xiaomi 11T Pro India Launch Date Set for January 19: Expected Price, Specifications
  5. Bitcoin, Ether Trade Mostly Flat After a Healthy Bounce on Sunday, Terra Shines
  6. Moto G71 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Realme 9i Reportedly Listed on Realme India Store Hinting Imminent Launch in the Country
  8. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Video Leak Shows Off Design of 3 Models Ahead of Launch; Specifications Tipped
  9. Foxconn India iPhone Plant That Shuttered After Mass Food Poisoning Said to Reopen on January 12
  10. Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Up to $1.54 Billion, Now the 8th Biggest Movie of All Time
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com