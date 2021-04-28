Technology News
Realme X7 Max India Launch Expected at Major Event Confirmed for May 4

Realme may also launch the 43-inch Realme Smart TV 4K at the event.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 28 April 2021 12:02 IST
Realme X7 Max is reported to be a rebranded Realme GT Neo

Highlights
  • Realme may be launching a Dimensity 1200 SoC phone
  • The phone is largely anticipated to be called Realme X7 Max
  • It may feature a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display

Realme X7 Max India launch may take place on May 4. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the brand will hold a ‘mega' launch event on the said date in India, wherein a flagship smartphone with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC will be unveiled. The phone is largely speculated to be the Realme X7 Max, which is reported to be a rebranded Realme GT Neo that launched in China last month. Sheth has said that the company will also be launching a new Realme TV “with handsfree voice control with Dolby Vision & Audio experience”.

In the latest #AskMadhav episode, where the executive answers questions posed by Realme fans, Sheth revealed that Realme will be hosting an India launch event on May 4. The name of the phone that will launch with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC was not revealed during the episode, but it was previously tipped to be called Realme X7 Max.

If the phone turns out to be a rebranded Realme GT Neo as speculated, then it would feature a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Along with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, it would pack a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, the Realme X7 Max may feature a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. It is likely to pack a 4,500mAh battery.

Just a few days ago, the executive had teased the arrival of a 43-inch Realme Smart TV 4K that is now expected to be unveiled at the event on May 4. This model could come with SLED technology that is present in the company's 55-inch offering.

Why did LG give up on its smartphone business? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 22:00), we talk about the new co-op RPG shooter Outriders. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Further reading: Realme, Realme X7 Max, Realme TV 4K 43 Inch, Realme X7 Max Specifications
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
