Realme U1, Realme 2 Pro to Receive Discounts During Realme 'Holi Days' Sale from March 13

, 12 March 2019
Realme U1 during the sale will be available with a starting price of Rs. 9,999

  • Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro will receive a Rs. 1,000 discount
  • Realme 'Holi Days' sale will take place between March 13-15
  • Realme Backpack will be available at Re. 1

Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro will receive discounts during the Realme 'Holi Days' sale that will begin on Wednesday, March 13. Both Realme phones will get a Rs. 1,000 price drop during the three-day sale that will last until March 15. Alongside the discounts on the Realme U1 and Realme 2 Pro, the Oppo-spinoff will offer the Realme Backpack at Re. 1 to first 50 customers on March 13-14. The company is set to kick off the Realme 3 sale in India again at 8pm today.

As per the promotion, the Realme U1 will be available at a starting price of Rs. 9,999. The phone normally retails at Rs. 10,999. The Realme Holi Days sale will also bring the Realme 2 Pro with a starting price of Rs. 11,990, down from the existing price of Rs. 12,990.

Realme during its latest sale will also host a "crazy deal" promotion under which it will sell the Realme Backpack at Re. 1. Notably, the deal is limited to first 50 customers who would log in at 12pm (Noon) IST either on March 13 or March 14.

In addition to its Holi Days sale, Realme is set to conduct the Realme 3 sale in India again at 8pm today. The new model that was launched in the country last week went on sale for the first time earlier today. It comes at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage option, while its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 10,999.

 

The Realme 3 comes with a list of offers to attract customers, including a Rs. 500 instant discount for HDFC Bank customers, Jio benefits worth Rs. 5,300, and instant discount on customers choosing an EMI option using HDFC Bank cards. Moreover, customers buying the Realme 3 through the Realme website are entitled to receive 20 percent 'supercash' via MobiKwik.

Are the affordable Realme 3 and Samsung Galaxy M30 smartphones worth buying? We discussed these things on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth app and gaming performance
  • Looks good
  • Bright and crisp display
  • Cameras do well in good light
  • Fast face unlock
  • Bad
  • No 4K recording and video stabilisation
  • Cameras struggle in low light
  • Body attracts smudges easily
Read detailed Realme U1 review
Display6.30-inch
Processor2.1GHz octa-core
Front Camera25-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid build quality
  • Minuscule notch
  • Plenty of storage and RAM
  • Bright and lively display
  • Face recognition is quick
  • Bad
  • Laminated back scuffs easily
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Realme 2 Pro review
Display6.30-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
RAM8GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage128GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity3500mAh
