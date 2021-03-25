Realme Holi Days sale is bringing discounts on a range of smartphones, smart TVs, earphones, wearables, as well as lifestyle products from the company. The sale is currently underway on the company website as well as on Flipkart and will conclude on March 26. The discounts vary from Rs. 500 to up to Rs. 10,000. The discounted products include Realme smart TVs, C-series smartphones, Narzo-series handsets as well as premium flagship devices. Realme earbuds and electric toothbrushes are also up for grab. The Chinese company is also offering flat Rs 75 off on payments through Freecharge, and 10 percent cashback (up to Rs. 200) on payment via MobiKwik wallet.

Realme smartphones discounts

Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition and Realme C15 that is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 gaming processor are now available at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant after getting a discount of Rs 1,000 during the Realme Holi Days sale. Customers can purchase Realme C12 at Rs. 8,499 for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant. The 4GB + 64GB storage variant has been listed at a price of Rs. 9,499. All these phones will get a Rs. 500 discount on prepaid orders.

Realme 5 Pro 6GB + 64GB storage variant is now priced at Rs. 12,999, and the 8GB + 128GB storage version can be purchased for Rs. 14,999. Both these smartphones have got a price cut of Rs 2,000 during the sale. Realme 7 Pro 6GB + 128GB storage variant can now be purchased at a price of Rs. 18,999, and the 8GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 20,999, effectively marking a price cut of Rs 1,000 each. Similarly, Realme 7 6GB + 64GB storage version and 8GB + 128GB storage model have got Rs. 1,000 price cut and are available at Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 15,999, respectively.

Realme 6 will be available at Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB + 64GB storage model, and Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model with both of them getting Rs. 2,000 discount each. Other variants haven't got any price cut during the sale. With a discount of Rs. 2,000, Realme 6 Pro 6GB + 64GB storage option is priced at Rs. 15,999, 6GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 16,999, and 8GB + 128GB storage option is priced at Rs. 17,999.

When it comes to the Narzo series, Realme Narzo 30A is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage version, and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model. The discount is available only on prepaid orders. Realme Narzo 20 Pro 6GB + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 13,999, and 8GB + 128GB storage version at Rs. 15,999. Both models have got a Rs. 1,000 discount and can be purchased with an additional Rs. 1,000 off on prepaid orders. The Realme Narzo 20 4GB + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 10,499, and the 4GB + 128GB storage version can be purchased for Rs. 11,499.

Next up are the flagship smartphones. Realme X3 is available at a price of Rs. 21,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB storage option. Its 8GB + 128GB storage model is available for Rs. 22,999 after getting a discount of Rs. 3,000. Realme X3 SuperZoom's 8GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 22,999, 8GB + 256GB storage variant at Rs. 24,999 and a 12GB + 256GB storage option at Rs. 32,999 after getting Rs. 5,000 discount during the sale. Realme X50 Pro 5G price in India has been set at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model, and the 12GB + 256GB storage configuration is now available at a price tag of Rs. 37,999 after getting a Rs. 10,000 discount.

Realme Smart TVs discounts

The 32-inch Realme Smart TV and 43-inch Realme Smart TV are now available at a price of Rs. 13,999 and Rs. 22,999, respectively, after getting a discount of Rs. 1,000. Realme Smart SLED TV 55-inch and Soundbar combo can be purchased for Rs. 43,999.

Realme accessories discounts

First up are audio products. Realme Buds Wireless Pro are available at Rs. 3,400, and Realme Buds Wireless at Rs. 1,500. Realme Buds Q TWS earphones can now be purchased at a price of Rs. 1,599 (down from Rs. 1,999) and Realme Buds Air Pro TWS earphones are priced at Rs. 4,499 (down from Rs. 4,999) during the sale. Realme Buds 2 are priced at Rs. 599 and Realme Buds Classic can be owned for Rs. 399.

Realme Watch, that launched at a price of Rs. 3,999 is available for Rs. 3,499 during the sale. Reame M1 Sonic Electric toothbrush can be purchased at Rs. 1,799, and Reame N1 Sonic Electric toothbrush is available at Rs. 699.

