Realme GT Neo has been launched in China as the second phone in the Realme GT series, following the recently launched Realme GT 5G. Realme GT Neo comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and a triple rear camera setup. It has a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and slim bezels all around. There are three colour options for the Realme GT Neo, and three RAM and storage configurations as well. The phone comes with a high refresh rate display and support for fast charging.

Realme GT Neo price, availability

Realme GT Neo is offered in three storage configurations — 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 12GB + 256GB. The base variant is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,100), the mid-tier variant is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 22,400), and the top-tier variant is priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 26,800). Realme GT Neo comes in Final Fantasy, Geek Silver, and Hacker Black colour options. The phone is up for reservations on the Realme China website and will go on sale in the country starting April 8.

As of now, there is no information on when Realme GT Neo will come to India but the phone was allegedly spotted on India's IMEI database and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, suggesting an imminent India launch.

Realme GT Neo specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme GT Neo runs Realme UI 2.0, based on Android 11. It features a 6.43-inch Samsung Super AMOLED full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 91.7 percent screen to body ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, paired with ARM G77 MC9 GPU. The phone comes with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

In terms of optics, Realme GT Neo packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens with 119-degree FoV and f/2.3 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.5 lens for selfies and video calls.

Realme GT Neo comes with dual-mode 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, and accelerometer. There is an in-display fingerprint scanner as well. Realme has packed a 4,500mAh battery in Realme GT Neo that supports 65W fast charging. The smartphone also comes with dual stereo speakers, dual-mic noise reduction, Dolby Audio, and Hi-Res Audio certification. It measures 158.5x73.3x8.4mm and weighs 179 grams.

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.