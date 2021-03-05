Technology News
Realme GT Neo Launch Teased, In the Works With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC

Realme GT Neo is going to be a very fast smartphone, the company says.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 5 March 2021 11:56 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Chase Xu

Realme GT Neo was teased at the Realme GT launch on Thursday

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo specifications are yet to be revealed
  • Realme VP teased the new smartphone model
  • Realme GT Neo is touted to bring surprising performance

Realme GT Neo will be the latest member in the new series, the company's VP Chase Xu revealed at the Realme GT launch on Thursday. The new smartphone will come with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. This is unlike the original Realme GT that comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. The Realme GT Neo is also claimed to deliver fast performance. However, detailed specifications of the smartphone are yet to be revealed. Some rumours and teasers are likely to emerge in the coming days, though.

While concluding the Realme GT launch, Realme VP Chase Xu revealed the development of the Realme GT Neo. The executive claimed that the new smartphone would also be very fast and bring surprising performance.

A teaser showcased by Xu highlights the presence of MediaTek Dimensity 1200 on the Realme GT Neo. The flagship chipset was unveiled in January, and Realme was named as one of the first companies set to use it in upcoming phones. The Realme X9 Pro was expected to be one of the first phones to have the Dimensity 1200.

In addition to Realme, Xiaomi brand Redmi is tipped to have a gaming phone in the works with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200. The OnePlus Nord 2 is also rumoured to come in the second quarter with the new chipset.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 comes with eight processing cores, including an ARM Cortex-A78 ultra core clocked at up to 3GHz. The chipset also carries ARM Mali-G77 MC9 GPU and supports up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It can power a device with a display of up to 2,520x,1080 pixels resolution and 168Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, the Dimensity 1200 comes with 5G support.

Unlike the Realme GT Neo, the Realme GT debuted with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The phone also comes with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Jagmeet Singh
Redmi K40 Pro, Redmi K40 May Launch in India as Mi 11X Pro and Mi 11X, Internal Code Suggests

