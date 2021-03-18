Technology News
Realme GT Neo to Launch on March 31, Dimensity 1200 SoC Teased

Realme GT Neo is likely an offshoot of the Realme GT 5G launched earlier this month.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 March 2021 14:34 IST
Realme GT Neo to Launch on March 31, Dimensity 1200 SoC Teased

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Xu Qi Chase

Realme GT Neo will launch in China. Launch plans outside of the home market are not known

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo launch event will begin at 2.30pm China time
  • Realme GT Neo specifications are not known yet
  • Realme GT 5G was launched just earlier this month in China

Realme GT Neo is all set to launch in China. Vice President of Realme and President of Global Marketing, Xu Qi Chase, has confirmed that the launch event will take place on March 31. While the handset hasn't leaked much, the executive has teased the chipset inside the upcoming phone. The Realme GT Neo is teased to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The new phone is likely an offshoot of the Realme GT 5G launched earlier this month.

Chase took to Weibo to announce that the Realme GT Neo is launching in China on March 31. He also confirmed that the phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The poster doesn't reveal the design or any other details of the upcoming smartphone, but confirms that the launch event will begin at 2.30pm CST (12pm noon IST).

The Realme GT Neo was teased once earlier this month as well, and back then Chase had already confirmed the processor to be the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The flagship chipset was unveiled in January this year, and Realme will be one of the first companies to use it in phones. MediaTek Dimensity 1200 is an octa-core SoC that features three ARM Cortex-A78 super cores that can clock up to 2.6GHz and four Arm Cortex-A55 efficiency cores that can clock up to 2GHz. It supports a maximum of 16GB LDDR4x memory, as well as UFS 3.1 storage. The SoC can deliver up to 168Hz display refresh rate and support a maximum of 2,520x1,080 pixels. Additionally, the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G SoC supports a single 200-megapixel camera sensor or two sensors up to 32-megapixel + 16-megapixel.

Realme GT Neo should have slightly different specifications than the Realme GT 5G, which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging and is said to offer a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

Can Realme X7 Pro take on OnePlus Nord? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Realme GT Neo, Realme GT Neo specifications, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
