Realme GT Neo has been reportedly spotted on India's IMEI database, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website, and Geekbench benchmarking website, so it seems that the phone could launch soon. The phone will be part of the Realme GT series that kicked off with the launch of the Realme GT 5G in China earlier this month. While the Realme GT 5G has not made its way to India yet, based on these listings, one can assume the Realme GT Neo will launch in the country soon. The Realme GT is scheduled to launch in China on March 31.

Realme first teased the Realme GT Neo during the launch of the Realme GT earlier this month. Last week, it shared that the Realme GT Neo will be launched on March 31 in China.

Tipster Mukul Sharma tweeted about seeing the phone on India's IMEI database. A Realme phone with the model number RMX303, believed to be the Realme GT Neo, has been allegedly listed in the database. He also shared that the same model number has been spotted on the BIS certification website as well as on Geekbench. The Indian IMEI and BIS listings suggest that the phone will launch in the country, and it may just arrive here on the same day it launches in China, which is Wednesday, March 31. Neither of these two listings have any other details about the phone.

The Geekbench listing in question shows the same model number with Android 11, 6GB and 8GB RAM, and a MediaTek Dimensity SoC, which we know from the company's teaser is the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The phone scored 970 in single-core and 2,812 in multi-core performance tests.

Realme has not launched the Realme GT 5G in India and has also shared any information about an India launch for the Realme GT Neo. The Realme GT Neo will launch in China on March 31 at 2.30pm CST (12pm noon IST).

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.