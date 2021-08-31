Technology News
Realme GT Neo Gaming Price and Specifications Leak, Tipped to Launch Soon

Realme GT Neo Gaming is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 31 August 2021 13:37 IST
Realme GT Neo Gaming Price and Specifications Leak, Tipped to Launch Soon

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Rudhra Nandu

Realme GT Neo Gaming may have a triple rear camera setup

  • Realme GT Neo Gaming may sport 64-megapixel main camera
  • Realme GT Neo Gaming may pack up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage
  • Realme GT Neo Gaming is expected to be priced starting at $499

Realme GT Neo Gaming is tipped to be in development and is expected to launch soon. A tipster has leaked its pricing, key specifications, and design details. Realme GT Neo Gaming is likely to be an offshoot of the Realme GT Neo launched in March this year. This model was introduced with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, whereas the Realme GT Neo Gaming variant is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Realme recently also introduced the GT Neo Flash Edition in May with some upgrades over the standard Realme GT Neo including a new colour option.

Tipster Rudhra Nandu has tweeted key details about the Realme GT Neo Gaming smartphone. The tipster claims that the phone will launch in the global market soon in two configurations – 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage options. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is said to be priced at $499 (roughly Rs. 36,400), whereas the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is tipped to be priced at $599 (roughly Rs. 43,800).

The tipster has also leaked key specifications of the rumoured Realme GT Neo Gaming and the phone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. It is tipped to feature a triple camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel main camera. The phone is likely to feature a gaming design, hinting at extra shoulder buttons and a higher refresh rate. The render attached to the tweet purportedly shows the back panel design of the Realme GT Neo Gaming, and it is seen to have a completely different camera module design than of the Realme GT Neo and even the Realme GT Neo Flash Edition. There are two large sensors sitting one below the other and a small sensor sitting on the side inside a rectangular-shaped module. The back panel also seems to have a unique design with gradient hues.

Realme has made no announcement regarding the launch of the rumoured Realme GT Neo Gaming.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Realme GT Neo Gaming, Realme GT Neo Gaming Specifications, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
