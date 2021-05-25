Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme GT Neo Flash Edition, Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme GT Neo Flash Edition, Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme GT Neo Flash Edition carries the same MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC like the standard version of the phone.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 25 May 2021 17:49 IST
Realme GT Neo Flash Edition, Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme GT Neo Flash Edition, Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition have new colours

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo Flash Edition supports 65W fast charging
  • The new models come with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition supports 50W fast charging

Realme GT Neo Flash Edition and Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition have launched in China. The two phones are tweaked versions of Realme GT Neo and Realme Q3 Pro respectively. Realme launched the GT Neo in March this year while the Realme Q3 series was launched last month in China. Realme GT Neo Flash Edition sports some upgrades over the standard Realme GT Neo and brings a new colour variant. Similarly, the Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition changes a few things over the standard Realme Q3 Pro such as the SoC.

Realme GT Neo Flash Edition, Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition: Price

Realme GT Neo Flash Edition is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,400) for the sole 12GB + 256GB variant and it comes in a new Dawn colour that has a black stipe on the back, along with the Final Fantasy, Geek Silver, and Hacker Black colours.

Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,500) for the sole 8GB + 128GB variant that is offered in Castle in the Sky and Black Clever Forest (names translated) colours.

Both the new models are available for pre-order via Realme China website and will go on sale from June 1 in the country. As of now, there is no information on international availability.

Realme GT Neo Flash Edition specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme GT Neo Flash Edition runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. It features 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, it carries the same MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and comes with up to 12GB RAM with up to 256GB storage, as seen on the Realme GT Neo.

For photos and videos, the Realme GT Neo Flash Edition packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens with 119-degree FoV and f/2.3 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.5 lens for selfies and video calls. This is the same setup as the Realme GT Neo.

Connectivity options include dual-mode 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 3.5 mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard the Realme GT Neo Flash Edition include geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, and accelerometer. It has an under-display fingerprint scanner as well. Realme has packed a 4,500mAh battery in the phone which is the same as the standard Realme GT Neo but the Flash Edition support faster 65W fast charging instead of 50W. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 158.5x73.3x8.4mm and weighs 179 grams.

Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. It features 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 600 nits peak brightness, and 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G SoC. The standard Realme Q3 Pro comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G SoC. The Carnival Edition comes with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.

In terms of optics, the Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition sports essentially the same triple rear camera setup as the standard Realme Q3 Pro. It includes a 64-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens (f/2.3 lens on the Realme Q3 Pro), and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the Carnival Edition upgrades to a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.5 aperture instead of the 16-megapixel shooter.

Connectivity options include dual-mode 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port. The Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition is backed by a 4,500mAh capacity battery which is the same as the Realme Q3 Pro but supports faster 50W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the Carnival Edition measures 159.1x73.4x7.9mm and weighs 174 grams.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme GT Neo Flash Edition

Realme GT Neo Flash Edition

Display 6.43-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition

Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition

Display 6.43-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme GT Neo Flash Edition, Realme GT Neo Flash Edition Price, Realme GT Neo Flash Edition Specifications, Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition, Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition Price, Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition Specifications, Realme
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Faces Antitrust Probe in Germany Over Anti-Competitive Practices
Realme GT Neo Flash Edition, Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Cyclone Yaas: How to Track Status, Location Real Time on Your Phone
  2. Facebook, Twitter May Face Action for Not Complying With Intermediary Rules
  3. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Teases 'Erangle' Map Instead of Erangel
  5. Mysterious Doge 'Whale' Account Continues To Hold Despite Market Crash
  6. Redmi Note 10 Pro (Global) Beats iPhone SE in Camera Performance: DxOMark
  7. The PlayStation 5 Is Back in Stock This Week. Details Inside
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5G, OnePlus Nord 2 May to Launch in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC Launched
  10. Clubhouse Android App Crosses 1 Million Downloads in Less Than a Week
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 14.6 Released With Apple Card Family, Podcasts Subscriptions, More for iPhone 6s and Beyond
  2. Samsung Smart Monitor M5, Smart Monitor M7 Gets Two New Size Variants
  3. Realme GT Neo Flash Edition, Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Google Faces Antitrust Probe in Germany Over Anti-Competitive Practices
  5. Poco M3 Pro 5G Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Database, May Launch in India Soon
  6. Tesla Found Guilty of Throttling Charging Speed, Norway Court Orders Payment of $16,000 to Each Owner
  7. Honor 50 Series With Snapdragon 778G SoC Confirmed to Launch Soon, May Come With Pre-Installed Google Apps
  8. OnePlus Co-Founder Carl Pei’s Twitter Account Compromised, Hackers Falsely Claimed His Cryptocurrency Venture
  9. Mi 11 Lite 4G Could Launch in India Soon, Xiaomi Executive Teases
  10. Mortal Kombat Out June 4 on Apple TV, BookMyShow Stream, Google Play, YouTube, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com