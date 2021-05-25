Realme GT Neo Flash Edition and Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition have launched in China. The two phones are tweaked versions of Realme GT Neo and Realme Q3 Pro respectively. Realme launched the GT Neo in March this year while the Realme Q3 series was launched last month in China. Realme GT Neo Flash Edition sports some upgrades over the standard Realme GT Neo and brings a new colour variant. Similarly, the Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition changes a few things over the standard Realme Q3 Pro such as the SoC.

Realme GT Neo Flash Edition, Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition: Price

Realme GT Neo Flash Edition is priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,400) for the sole 12GB + 256GB variant and it comes in a new Dawn colour that has a black stipe on the back, along with the Final Fantasy, Geek Silver, and Hacker Black colours.

Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,500) for the sole 8GB + 128GB variant that is offered in Castle in the Sky and Black Clever Forest (names translated) colours.

Both the new models are available for pre-order via Realme China website and will go on sale from June 1 in the country. As of now, there is no information on international availability.

Realme GT Neo Flash Edition specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme GT Neo Flash Edition runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. It features 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, it carries the same MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and comes with up to 12GB RAM with up to 256GB storage, as seen on the Realme GT Neo.

For photos and videos, the Realme GT Neo Flash Edition packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens with 119-degree FoV and f/2.3 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.5 lens for selfies and video calls. This is the same setup as the Realme GT Neo.

Connectivity options include dual-mode 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 3.5 mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard the Realme GT Neo Flash Edition include geomagnetic sensor, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, and accelerometer. It has an under-display fingerprint scanner as well. Realme has packed a 4,500mAh battery in the phone which is the same as the standard Realme GT Neo but the Flash Edition support faster 65W fast charging instead of 50W. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 158.5x73.3x8.4mm and weighs 179 grams.

Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition runs Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11. It features 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, 600 nits peak brightness, and 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G 5G SoC. The standard Realme Q3 Pro comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 5G SoC. The Carnival Edition comes with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.

In terms of optics, the Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition sports essentially the same triple rear camera setup as the standard Realme Q3 Pro. It includes a 64-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 lens (f/2.3 lens on the Realme Q3 Pro), and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the Carnival Edition upgrades to a 32-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.5 aperture instead of the 16-megapixel shooter.

Connectivity options include dual-mode 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port. The Realme Q3 Pro Carnival Edition is backed by a 4,500mAh capacity battery which is the same as the Realme Q3 Pro but supports faster 50W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, the Carnival Edition measures 159.1x73.4x7.9mm and weighs 174 grams.