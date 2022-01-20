Realme GT Neo 2 was launched last year, and the company is tipped to be working on a successor to the handset. A tipster has shared details of the company's Realme GT Neo 3, including a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Meanwhile, a new Realme smartphone bearing the model number RMX3475 has been spotted on TENAA, giving enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the company's upcoming smartphone.

Specifications of the rumoured Realme GT Neo 3 were shared by tipster Panda is bald (translated) on Weibo, suggesting that the upcoming smartphone will feature a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Realme GT Neo 3 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, according to the tipster. Realme is yet to announce any details regarding the Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone.

On the camera front, Realme GT Neo 3 is said to feature a triple camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor, and an unspecified 2-megapixel sensor. The tipster states that Realme GT Neo 3 will be available in Crape Myrtle, Morning Star, and Sky Black colour options. The smartphone is tipped to run on a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Realme RMX3475 was spotted in a TENAA listing.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ TENAA

A Realme smartphone with the model number RMX3475 has also been spotted on China's state telecommunications certification authority TENAA by My Smart Price. Gadgets360 was able to verify the listing for the RMX3475 handset. According to the listing, Realme RMX3475 could feature a 6.58-inch full-HD+ TFT display. The smartphone could be powered by an unspecified 2.2GHz octa-core SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, based on the TENAA listing.

The RMX3475 smartphone is listed to sport a triple camera setup, with a 64-megapixel primary camera, along with two 2-megapixel secondary and tertiary cameras, while the front houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The images of the smartphone displayed in the TENAA listing show a design similar to that of the company's Realme GT Neo 2 handset. Realme RMX3475 is also expected to feature a 5,000mAh battery, while the charging speed has not been specified in the TENAA listing.

