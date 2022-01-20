Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme GT Neo 3 Specifications Leak, Realme RMX3475 Design and Specifications Spotted on TENAA

Realme GT Neo 3 Specifications Leak, Realme RMX3475 Design and Specifications Spotted on TENAA

Realme GT Neo 3 is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel triple camera setup.

By David Delima | Updated: 20 January 2022 16:43 IST
Realme GT Neo 3 Specifications Leak, Realme RMX3475 Design and Specifications Spotted on TENAA

Photo Credit: Realme India

Realme GT Neo 3 could succeed the Realme GT Neo 2 (pictured) launched in 2021

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 3 is tipped to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 SoC
  • Realme RMX3475 camera design resembles the Realme GT Neo 2
  • The RMX3475 is listed to sport an octa-core 2.2GHz processor

Realme GT Neo 2 was launched last year, and the company is tipped to be working on a successor to the handset. A tipster has shared details of the company's Realme GT Neo 3, including a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. Meanwhile, a new Realme smartphone bearing the model number RMX3475 has been spotted on TENAA, giving enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the company's upcoming smartphone.

Specifications of the rumoured Realme GT Neo 3 were shared by tipster Panda is bald (translated) on Weibo, suggesting that the upcoming smartphone will feature a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Realme GT Neo 3 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, according to the tipster. Realme is yet to announce any details regarding the Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone.

On the camera front, Realme GT Neo 3 is said to feature a triple camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor, and an unspecified 2-megapixel sensor. The tipster states that Realme GT Neo 3 will be available in Crape Myrtle, Morning Star, and Sky Black colour options. The smartphone is tipped to run on a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

realme rmx3475 tenaa realme rmx3475

Realme RMX3475 was spotted in a TENAA listing.
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ TENAA

A Realme smartphone with the model number RMX3475 has also been spotted on China's state telecommunications certification authority TENAA by My Smart Price. Gadgets360 was able to verify the listing for the RMX3475 handset. According to the listing, Realme RMX3475 could feature a 6.58-inch full-HD+ TFT display. The smartphone could be powered by an unspecified 2.2GHz octa-core SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, based on the TENAA listing.

The RMX3475 smartphone is listed to sport a triple camera setup, with a 64-megapixel primary camera, along with two 2-megapixel secondary and tertiary cameras, while the front houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The images of the smartphone displayed in the TENAA listing show a design similar to that of the company's Realme GT Neo 2 handset. Realme RMX3475 is also expected to feature a 5,000mAh battery, while the charging speed has not been specified in the TENAA listing.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Realme GT Neo 2

Realme GT Neo 2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • High-quality 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Stereo speakers
  • 65W fast charging
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
Read detailed Realme GT Neo 2 review
Display 6.62-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme GT Neo 3, Realme RMX3475, Realme, Realme GT Neo 3 Specifications, Realme RMX3475 Specifications, Realme RMX3475 TENAA, TENAA, Realme TENAA
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Canon EOS R5 C Full-Frame Hybrid Camera With 45-Megapixel CMOS Sensor, Digic X Processor Launched
Realme GT Neo 3 Specifications Leak, Realme RMX3475 Design and Specifications Spotted on TENAA
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Take Place Soon
  2. Wordle: How to Play, Strategies, Tips and Tricks
  3. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Tablet Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Review: Wait for a Price Drop
  5. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Ends Tonight: Best Deals Still Available
  6. Lenovo Launches a New Windows 11 Tablet, Convertible for Students
  7. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Timelines Tipped
  8. Giant Asteroid Flies by Earth: Here's How People Are Reacting to It
  9. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  10. Realme 9 Series Price in India and Launch Details Confirmed by Executive
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22+, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Spotted on NBTC; Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Seen on Support Site
  2. Realme GT Neo 3 Specifications Leak, Realme RMX3475 Design and Specifications Spotted on TENAA
  3. Canon EOS R5 C Full-Frame Hybrid Camera With 45-Megapixel CMOS Sensor, Digic X Processor Launched
  4. WeCrashed Teaser Out Now: Anne Hathaway, Jared Leto Star as Disgraced WeWork Couple
  5. Apple No Longer Releasing Security Patches for iOS 14, iPadOS 14, Says Updating Older Versions Was ‘Temporary’
  6. Parasite Director Bong Joon-Ho's Next Film to Star Robert Pattinson: Report
  7. UK Financial Watchdog Likely to Toughen Rules on Advertising High Risk Investments, Including Crypto
  8. Tesla, India Said to Be Stuck in 'Weird Stalemate' on Tax Cut Demands With No Investment Pledge
  9. Opera Releases Web3 Browser to Let Users Seamlessly Link Crypto Wallets to Blockchain Services
  10. Redmi Note 11 Pro Global Variant Design Suggested by Leaked Marketing Images, Specifications Also Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com