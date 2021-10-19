Technology News
Realme GT Neo 2T, Realme Q3s, Realme Watch T1 to Launch Today: Expected Price, Specifications

Realme GT Neo 2T said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 October 2021 10:45 IST
Realme GT Neo 2T, Realme Q3s, Realme Watch T1 to Launch Today: Expected Price, Specifications

Realme GT Neo 2T may pack a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Realme Q3s could be powered by Snapdragon 778G
  • Realme GT Neo 2T may feature a 64-megapixel primary camera
  • Realme Watch T1 is teased to sport a circular design

Realme GT Neo 2T is launching in China today alongside the Realme Q3s smartphone. The company is also launching the Realme Watch T1 smartwatch at the event today. All three devices will be detailed during the event and its pricing and availability will be unveiled as well. Past leaks claimed that Realme GT Neo 2T could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The phone is tipped to pack a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor.

The company has confirmed that Realme GT Neo 2T, Realme Q3s, and Realme Watch T1 devices will launch at a dedicated event today. The event will begin at 2pm CST Asia (11:30am IST) and will be broadcasted live on Weibo. Pricing and availability details will be confirmed for all three devices during the event.

Realme Q3s price, specifications (expected)

As per earlier leaks, Realme Q3s may come with a price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,400). The smartphone will be offered in Blue and Purple colour options. The handset is tipped to come with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of onboard storage, and be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. Realme Q3s will sport an LCD display with variable refresh rates. Realme Q3s will get seven refresh rate options — 30Hz, 48Hz, 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, and 144Hz. The display will have a DCI-P3 movie-wide colour gamut coverage as well. Realme Q3s will also have HDR10 support with 4,096 levels of fine dimming.

Leaks also suggest that there is a triple rear camera setup on Realme Q3s, comprising a 48-megapixel primary sensor and two 2-megapixel sensors. It is tipped to feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Realme GT Neo 2T specifications (expected)

The company has teased that Realme GT Neo 2T will be offered in Glaze White and Inky Black colour options. Leaks claim that the phone may run on Android 11 and feature a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Reports suggest that the phone may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, but other leaks also claim there could be a Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Realme GT Neo 2T is tipped to pack a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. The selfie camera will reportedly have a 16-megapixel primary sensor. The phone is expected to come with a 4,400mAh battery and may be offered in two RAM + storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB.

Realme Watch T1 specifications (expected)

Realme Watch T1 is teased to feature a circular design. The smartwatch also appears to come with silicone wrist strap options in Black, Green, and Neon Green colour options. A tipster on Weibo last week suggested that Realme Watch T1 would feature a stainless steel frame and include a round display with a high refresh rate. The smartwatch is also rumoured to have Bluetooth voice calling support.

You can expect Realme Watch T1 to come with Android and iOS compatibility. The smartwatch is also likely to have a dust- and water-resistant design. The new smartwatch is also expected to have a list of sports-focussed features, including dedicated modes for tracking different activities.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Realme GT Neo 2T, Realme GT Neo 2T Specifications, Realme Q3s, Realme Q3s price, Realme Q3s specifications, Realme Watch T1, Realme Watch T1 Specifications, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
