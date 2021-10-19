Realme GT Neo 2T and Realme Q3s smartphones were launched in China on Tuesday, October 19. Realme GT Neo 2T is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, whereas the Realme Q3s is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. The Realme Q3s has a variable refresh rate of up to 144Hz and it packs a 5,000mAh battery. The Realme GT Neo 2T, on the other hand, has a 120Hz refresh rate and it packs a 4,500mAh battery. Both the phones are confirmed to get Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 in a future update.

Realme GT Neo 2T, Realme Q3s price and sale

The new Realme GT Neo 2T is priced at CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,200 ) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,500) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, and CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 28,100) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. The phone will be available in Black and White colour options.

The Realme Q3s is priced starting at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,500) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,700) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,400) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. Realme Q3s will be available in Blue and White colour options.

Pre-bookings of both the phones will begin on October 20 and sale will start on November 1.

Realme GT Neo 2T specifications

On the specifications front, the Realme GT Neo 2T runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. It features a 6.43-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 wide color gamut. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Realme GT Neo 2T packs a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 4cm macro lens. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Connectivity options include NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Realme Q3s specifications

Coming to the Realme Q3s, the phone runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. It features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) display with 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, 96 percent NTSC, a 144Hz variable refresh rate, and 600 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The Realme Q3s has a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 4cm macro sensor, and a portrait lens. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support and has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It supports 5G connectivity as well.