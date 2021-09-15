Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme GT Neo 2 Specifications Teased, Snapdragon 778G SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Confirmed Ahead of Launch

Realme GT Neo 2 Specifications Teased, Snapdragon 778G SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Confirmed Ahead of Launch

Realme GT Neo 2 will come with a list of upgrades over the existing Realme GT Neo.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 September 2021 17:04 IST
Realme GT Neo 2 Specifications Teased, Snapdragon 778G SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Confirmed Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo/ realmemobiles

Realme GT Neo 2 will come in a Black Mint finish alongside other colour options

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 2 specifications have been teased on Weibo
  • The new Realme phone will come with 65W fast charging support
  • Realme GT Neo 2 launch is set for September 22

Realme GT Neo 2 specifications have been teased just days ahead of the official launch. The teasers confirm earlier speculations and highlight that the new Realme phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The smartphone will also come with a bigger battery over what was available on the Realme GT Neo. In addition to the teasers talking about the specifications of the Realme GT Neo 2, the company has posted some images showing the back of the phone. Those images particularly confirm the presence of a triple rear camera setup.

Realme GT Neo 2 specifications

Through a series of posts on Weibo, Realme has confirmed the key specifications of the Realme GT Neo 2. The posts include a teaser that highlights the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC on the new Realme smartphone. This comes in contrast with the original Realme GT Neo that had a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. There is also a specific teaser that shows a 5,000mAh battery powering the Realme GT Neo 2. It is 500mAh bigger in capacity over the 4,500mAh battery available on the Realme GT Neo.

In addition to the bigger battery, the Realme GT Neo 2 has 65W Dart Charge fast charging support that is claimed to fully charge the phone in 36 minutes. The phone also appears to have a hole-punch display design.

realme gt neo 2 specifications teasers weibo Realme GT Neo 2

Realme GT Neo 2 is coming with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and 5,000mAh battery
Photo Credit: Weibo/ realmemobiles

 

Realme has also released some images showing the back of the Realme GT Neo 2 that seems to have a triple rear camera setup, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. This corroborates an earlier report that also claimed 8GB RAM and 128GB storage as well as a 120Hz display on the new Realme phone. A recent Geekbench listing separately suggested that a 12GB RAM variant may also be in the works.

The Realme GT Neo 2 is additionally shown off in a unique Black Mint finish. It may also have Black and Blue colour options, as suggested by a previous report.

Realme is hosting the Realme GT Neo 2 launch in China on September 22. In the meantime, we can safely expect some new teasers and rumours emerging on the Web to create some hype for the new smartphone before its formal arrival.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme GT Neo 2 specifications, Realme GT Neo 2, Realme
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
'Chips Act' Planned by EU to Promote Semi-Conductor Self Sufficiency

Related Stories

Realme GT Neo 2 Specifications Teased, Snapdragon 778G SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Confirmed Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Series Announced: Price, Specs and More
  2. Xiaomi Smart Glasses With Calling, Photos, and Navigation Features Unveiled
  3. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 Get Price Cuts in India: Details Here
  4. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Starting Soon: All You Need to Know
  5. Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro, 11 Lite 5G NE to Launch Today: How to Watch Event
  6. Lenovo Tab P11 Pro Review: A Solid Entertainment Package and Nothing More
  7. New iPad, iPad mini With Faster Performance, Improved Displays Launched
  8. Apple Watch Series 7 With All-New Design, Large Displays Goes Official
  9. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G India Launch Teased by Amazon
  10. OnePlus 9RT Tipped to Launch on October 15
#Latest Stories
  1. Ford, Walmart, Argo AI Team Up to Launch Autonomous Vehicle Delivery Service
  2. Google Pixel 6 Pro Tipped to Not Feature Active Edge, Dead Nexus Account Teases Pixel 6 After iPhone Launch
  3. Realme GT Neo 2 Specifications Teased, Snapdragon 778G SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  4. 'Chips Act' Planned by EU to Promote Semi-Conductor Self Sufficiency
  5. YouTube Mobile App Rolls Out New Translate Feature for Comments, Supports Over 100 Languages
  6. Realme Band 2 With Larger Colour Display, SpO2 Monitoring, 12 Days Battery Life Launched
  7. SpaceX Inspiration4 Launch to Be Livestreamed by Netflix on YouTube: How to Watch
  8. Realme Dizo Watch 2, Realme Dizo Watch Pro Smartwatches With SpO2 Monitoring Launched in India
  9. iQoo Z5 Launch Date Set for September 23, Snapdragon 778G Confirmed
  10. Artificial Intelligence Has a Lot to Learn From Sea Slug, Study Suggests
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com