Realme GT Neo 2 specifications have been teased just days ahead of the official launch. The teasers confirm earlier speculations and highlight that the new Realme phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The smartphone will also come with a bigger battery over what was available on the Realme GT Neo. In addition to the teasers talking about the specifications of the Realme GT Neo 2, the company has posted some images showing the back of the phone. Those images particularly confirm the presence of a triple rear camera setup.

Realme GT Neo 2 specifications

Through a series of posts on Weibo, Realme has confirmed the key specifications of the Realme GT Neo 2. The posts include a teaser that highlights the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC on the new Realme smartphone. This comes in contrast with the original Realme GT Neo that had a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. There is also a specific teaser that shows a 5,000mAh battery powering the Realme GT Neo 2. It is 500mAh bigger in capacity over the 4,500mAh battery available on the Realme GT Neo.

In addition to the bigger battery, the Realme GT Neo 2 has 65W Dart Charge fast charging support that is claimed to fully charge the phone in 36 minutes. The phone also appears to have a hole-punch display design.

Photo Credit: Weibo/ realmemobiles

Realme has also released some images showing the back of the Realme GT Neo 2 that seems to have a triple rear camera setup, with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. This corroborates an earlier report that also claimed 8GB RAM and 128GB storage as well as a 120Hz display on the new Realme phone. A recent Geekbench listing separately suggested that a 12GB RAM variant may also be in the works.

The Realme GT Neo 2 is additionally shown off in a unique Black Mint finish. It may also have Black and Blue colour options, as suggested by a previous report.

Realme is hosting the Realme GT Neo 2 launch in China on September 22. In the meantime, we can safely expect some new teasers and rumours emerging on the Web to create some hype for the new smartphone before its formal arrival.