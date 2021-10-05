Realme GT Neo 2 India launch has already been confirmed by the company but the exact launch date of the smartphone is still unknown. Ahead of its official unveiling, a tipster has shared some key specifications of the soon-to-be-launched Realme smartphone. The tipster has shared the possible RAM and storage specifications of Realme GT Neo 2, along with the colour options that could be offered. Realme GT Neo 2 was launched in China in September and is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has shared some details about the upcoming Realme GT Neo 2. The smartphone is said to come in 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage configurations. In comparison, the Realme GT Neo 2 model that was launched in China also came in an 8GB + 256GB storage variant, but it is not clear if that will be releasing in India. Additionally, Sharma also mentions that Realme will offer the smartphone in Neo Black, Neo Blue, and Neo Green colour options.

Realme India, Europe, and Latin America CEO Madhav Sheth recently confirmed that Realme GT Neo 2 would launch in India soon but hasn't mentioned any specific date. Earlier this week, Realme also teased the launch of the smartphone. Separately, a microsite is now live on Realme India's website that confirms some specifications of the smartphone.

Realme GT Neo 2 specifications

As per the microsite, Realme GT Neo 2 is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 870 5G SoC. Additionally, it also confirms that the Realme smartphone will get a Samsung E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 600Hz touch sampling rate. Apart from this, the microsite doesn't divulge much information.

If the specifications of Realme GT Neo 2's India variant are indeed the same as the Chinese model, the smartphone will feature a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charging fast charging support.

