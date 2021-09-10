Photo Credit: Digit.in/ Steve Hemmerstoffer
Realme GT Neo 2 is an upcoming smartphone from the company. Realme has confirmed its arrival with a teaser on Weibo but hasn't announced a launch date. The phone has now been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website, tipping key specifications and hinting that the launch may be imminent. Realme GT Neo 2 has also leaked in multiple renders suggesting a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera and a hole-punch display. Realme will also partner with Mercedes-AMG for a special Green colour option for the GT Neo 2, as per a recent leak.
The upcoming Realme GT Neo 2 has been listed on Geekbench 4 benchmarking site with the model number RMX3370. This is the same model number that was spotted on China's 3C certification site a few days ago. The Geekbench listing tips that the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. It is also listed to pack 12GB of RAM and run on Android 11 software. The phone is given a 4,678 single-core score and a 12,690 multi-core score on Geekbench.
While the Geekbench listing suggests that the Realme GT Neo 2 will pack 12GB of RAM, it is likely to also come in an 8GB RAM option as well. Other leaked specifications include a 6.62-inch full-HD+ display and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone's display in leaked renders is seen to have a hole-punch design with the cutout placed on the top left corner of the screen. Its triple rear camera setup will apparently be integrated in a rectangular-shaped camera module placed on the top left corner of the back panel. The rear camera setup is said to include 64-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors. In the front, the Realme GT Neo 2 will reportedly feature a 16-megapixel sensor for the selfie camera. It is said to get a 5,000mAh battery and the 3C certification tips 65W fast charging support.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement