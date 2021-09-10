Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme GT Neo 2 Specifications to Include Snapdragon 870 SoC, 12GB RAM, Suggests Geekbench Listing

Realme GT Neo 2 Specifications to Include Snapdragon 870 SoC, 12GB RAM, Suggests Geekbench Listing

Realme GT Neo 2 is reported to feature a triple rear camera setup.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 September 2021 17:24 IST
Realme GT Neo 2 Specifications to Include Snapdragon 870 SoC, 12GB RAM, Suggests Geekbench Listing

Photo Credit: Digit.in/ Steve Hemmerstoffer

Realme GT Neo 2 is listed to run on Android 11 software

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 2 may partner with Mercedes-AMG for a Green colour option
  • Realme GT Neo 2 is tipped to pack 65W fast charging support
  • Realme GT Neo 2 may feature a 64-megapixel primary camera

Realme GT Neo 2 is an upcoming smartphone from the company. Realme has confirmed its arrival with a teaser on Weibo but hasn't announced a launch date. The phone has now been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website, tipping key specifications and hinting that the launch may be imminent. Realme GT Neo 2 has also leaked in multiple renders suggesting a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera and a hole-punch display. Realme will also partner with Mercedes-AMG for a special Green colour option for the GT Neo 2, as per a recent leak.

The upcoming Realme GT Neo 2 has been listed on Geekbench 4 benchmarking site with the model number RMX3370. This is the same model number that was spotted on China's 3C certification site a few days ago. The Geekbench listing tips that the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. It is also listed to pack 12GB of RAM and run on Android 11 software. The phone is given a 4,678 single-core score and a 12,690 multi-core score on Geekbench.

While the Geekbench listing suggests that the Realme GT Neo 2 will pack 12GB of RAM, it is likely to also come in an 8GB RAM option as well. Other leaked specifications include a 6.62-inch full-HD+ display and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone's display in leaked renders is seen to have a hole-punch design with the cutout placed on the top left corner of the screen. Its triple rear camera setup will apparently be integrated in a rectangular-shaped camera module placed on the top left corner of the back panel. The rear camera setup is said to include 64-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors. In the front, the Realme GT Neo 2 will reportedly feature a 16-megapixel sensor for the selfie camera. It is said to get a 5,000mAh battery and the 3C certification tips 65W fast charging support.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme GT Neo 2, Realme GT Neo 2 Specifications, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes in Delhi-Based Advocate’s Gown, Company Responds

Related Stories

Realme GT Neo 2 Specifications to Include Snapdragon 870 SoC, 12GB RAM, Suggests Geekbench Listing
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 Storage Variants, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. JioPhone Next Rollout to Commence Before Diwali, Reliance Announces
  3. A Solar Storm Coming Could Cause an ‘Internet Apocalypse’, Research Warns
  4. OnePlus to Launch Phones Priced Under Rs. 20,000 in India: Report
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes in Advocate’s Gown
  6. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  7. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  8. Vivo X70 Series With Zeiss-Tuned Cameras Launched: All Details
  9. Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debut in India
  10. Snapchat Birthdays Mini Feature Will Help You Remember Friends’ Birthdays
#Latest Stories
  1. Google, YouTube Asked by Delhi High Court to Remove a Married Woman's Objectionable Photos From Web
  2. Realme GT Neo 2 Specifications to Include Snapdragon 870 SoC, 12GB RAM, Suggests Geekbench Listing
  3. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Allegedly Explodes in Delhi-Based Advocate’s Gown, Company Responds
  4. Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs Sell for $24.4 Million at Sotheby’s Auction
  5. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G's Leaked Renders Show Pinstripe-Style Back Panel, Tipped to Get 120Hz Display
  6. Spotify Enhance Feature Will Let You Create a Perfect Playlist With Song Recommendations: How to Use
  7. NFTs Worth $100,000 Said to Be Destroyed by OpenSea Bug: All You Need to Know
  8. SolarWinds Hack: Wide-Ranging SEC Probe Sparks Fear in Corporate America
  9. Realme 9 India Launch Will Take Place in 2022, Company Confirms
  10. CoWIN KYC-VS API Introduced to Enable Vaccination Status Confirmation: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com