  Realme GT Neo 2 Specifications Will Include Samsung's E4 AMOLED Display With Adaptive 120Hz Refresh Rate

Realme GT Neo 2 Specifications Will Include Samsung's E4 AMOLED Display With Adaptive 120Hz Refresh Rate

Realme GT Neo 2 launch date is confirmed for September 22.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 17 September 2021 17:55 IST
Realme GT Neo 2 Specifications Will Include Samsung's E4 AMOLED Display With Adaptive 120Hz Refresh Rate

Photo Credit: Weibo/ realmemobiles

Realme GT Neo 2 will come in a Black Mint colour along with colour options

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 2's E4 panel will come with 600Hz touch sampling rate
  • It will get adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, 50,00,000:1 contrast ratio
  • Realme GT Neo 2 display will also support DC dimming

Realme GT Neo 2 is scheduled to launch in China on September 22. Ahead of its launch, Realme has confirmed the display specifications of the smartphone through multiple posts on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The Realme GT Neo 2 is also confirmed to get a Snapdragon 870 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 65W Dart Charge fast charging. However, the Chinese tech giant has not revealed the size or the resolution of the display, nor has it announced any other key specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

Through a couple of posts on Weibo, Realme has announced some display specifications of the Realme GT Neo 2. The smartphone will sport an E4 AMOLED display developed by Samsung with a maximum brightness of 1300 nits and 15 percent reduced power consumption compared to the Realme GT Neo. It will also come with a 600Hz touch sampling rate and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. Depending on the app and the content, the refresh rate can switch between 30Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz. Furthermore, the display will also support DC dimming, a 10,240-level brightness adjustment, and a 50,00,000:1 contrast ratio.

Earlier this week, Realme also confirmed some other specifications of the Realme GT Neo 2. It will come with an octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC. The upcoming smartphone will also get a 5,000mAh battery with 65W Dart Charge fast charging support that is claimed to fully charge the Realme GT Neo 2 in 36 minutes. Realme also confirmed that the phone will come with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

Through a previous leak, the Realme GT Neo 2 is said to feature a 6.62-inch full-HD+ display. The smartphone is also tipped to come with 12GB of RAM - as also seen in its Geekbench listing. However, it might come with an 8GB RAM option too. Realme has shared a render of the phone that shows an Black Mint colour variant with a rectangular camera module.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Realme, Realme GT Neo 2, Realme GT Neo 2 Specifications
Satvik Khare
