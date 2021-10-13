Technology News
loading
Realme GT Neo 2 With Snapdragon 870 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme GT Neo 2 price in India starts at Rs. 31,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 October 2021 13:21 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 2 was launched in China last month

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 2 will go on sale in India from October 17
  • The Realme phone comes with up to 12GB of RAM
  • Realme GT Neo 2 carries a 600Hz touch sampling rate

Realme GT Neo 2 has been launched in India. The new Realme phone is a successor to the Realme GT Neo that didn't come to India in its original form but was launched as Realme X7 Max in May. Realme GT Neo 2 features a 120Hz AMOLED display and includes triple rear cameras. The phone also comes with 5G connectivity, though Indian telecom operators are yet to launch their next-generation cellular network services in the country. Other key highlights of Realme GT Neo 2 include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, 65W fast charging, and a Stainless Steel Vapour Cooling Plus heat-sink chamber for thermal management. Realme GT Neo 2 will compete against the likes of Samsung Galaxy M52, Mi 11X 5G, and Poco F3 GT.

Realme GT Neo 2 price in India, availability

Realme GT Neo 2 price in India has been set at Rs. 31,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 12GB + 256GB storage configuration that is priced at Rs. 35,999. It features three distinct colour options — Neo Black, Neo Blue, and Neo Green.

On the availability part, Realme GT Neo 2 will go on sale from 12am (midnight) on October 17 through Flipkart, Realme.com, and mainland retail stores in the country. Launch offers on the Realme GT Neo 2 will include an up to Rs. 7,000 discount during the festive season sale. For Flipkart Plus members, the phone will be available starting 12pm (noon) on October 16.

Realme GT Neo 2 was launched in China last month with a starting price of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,300) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant. Its 12GB + 256GB model, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,100).

Realme GT Neo 2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme GT Neo 2 runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. It comes with a 6.62-inch full-HD+ Samsung E4 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,300 nits of peak brightness, and DC dimming. The display also carries 600Hz of touch sampling rate and has HDR10+ support. Under the hood, Realme GT Neo 2 has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone also supports up to 7GB of virtual memory (Dynamic RAM Expansion) that essentially uses the inbuilt storage to deliver an improved multitasking experience.

For photos and videos, Realme GT Neo 2 carries a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The phone also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front.

The new Realme GT Neo 2 includes up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. You will also get an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme GT Neo 2 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 65W SuperDart fast charging. This is claimed to fully charge the phone from zero to 100 percent in 36 minutes.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
