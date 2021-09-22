Technology News
  Realme GT Neo 2 With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme GT Neo 2 With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 870 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme GT Neo 2 price starts at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,500).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 September 2021 15:07 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 2 comes as a successor to Realme GT Neo

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 2 will go on sale in China starting September 27
  • The new Realme phone comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage
  • Realme GT Neo 2 features a 64-megapixel primary camera

Realme GT Neo 2 has been launched. The new gaming-focussed Realme phone comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Realme GT Neo 2 comes in three distinct storage variants, with up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB storage. The smartphone also features three different colour options, including a unique Neo Green shade. Other key highlights of Realme GT Neo 2 include triple rear cameras, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and 65W fast charging support. The phone also carries a Stainless Vapor Cooling Plus system that includes diamond thermal gel as a cooling material that brings a heat dissipation area of 17,932 square millimetres as well as a 4,129 square millimetres of vapour chamber for thermal management.

Realme GT Neo 2 price, availability

Realme GT Neo 2 price has been set at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,500) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 256GB storage configuration that is priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,800) and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB storage model at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,200). All these variants of Realme GT Neo 2 will be available for purchase in China starting September 27 in Neo Green, Pale Blue, and Shadow Black colours. Realme will offer a discount of CNY 100 (roughly Rs. 1,100) for customers purchasing the smartphone on its first day of sale. Moreover, Realme GT Neo 2 is promised to launch in global markets soon — no date has been announced yet.

Realme GT Neo 2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme GT Neo 2 runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top. It features a 6.62-inch Samsung E4 Display with 120Hz refresh rate. The display also comes with 1,300 nits of peak brightness and includes HDR10+ support, DC dimming, as well as 600Hz touch sampling rate. Under the hood, Realme GT Neo 2 has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM. There is also dynamic RAM expansion support of up to 7GB that essentially uses the inbuilt storage to enable enhanced multitasking.

For photos and videos, Realme GT Neo 2 comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The rear camera setup is paired with an LED flash. The phone also features a selfie camera at the front, specifications of which have not been announced yet.

The new Realme GT Neo 2 carries up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme has provided a 5,000mAh battery on Realme GT Neo 2 that is paired with 65W SuperDart Charging. The proprietary fast charging technology is claimed to fully charge the phone from zero to 100 percent in 36 minutes.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme GT Neo 2 Price, Realme GT Neo 2 Specifications, Realme GT Neo 2, Realme
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch With Google's Wear OS, SpO2 Sensor Launched in India

