Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme GT Neo 2 Price Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch; MediaTek Dimensity 1200AI Powered Variant Tipped

Realme GT Neo 2 Price Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch; MediaTek Dimensity 1200AI-Powered Variant Tipped

Realme GT Neo 2 is said to be priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,400) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 21 September 2021 12:30 IST
Realme GT Neo 2 Price Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch; MediaTek Dimensity 1200AI-Powered Variant Tipped

Photo Credit: Weibo/ realmemobiles

Realme GT Neo 2 will come in Black Mint along with other colour options

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 2 is confirmed to come with a Snapdragon 870 SoC
  • It will come with a Samsung E4 AMOLED display
  • Realme GT Neo 2 may get a MediaTek Dimensity 1200AI SoC-powered variant

Realme GT Neo 2 is scheduled to launch on September 22 in China and many of its specifications have been confirmed by the company ahead of it. Now, a tipster has shared the alleged pricing of the upcoming smartphone. Additionally, another tipster has shared that the Realme GT Neo 2 will be getting a second variant that will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200AI SoC. Realme has confirmed that the GT Neo 2 will get a Samsung E4 AMOLED display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 870 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery with 65W Dart Charging.

Realme GT Neo 2 price (expected)

As per tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) — reported by NewsBytes — the upcoming Realme GT Neo 2 will be priced at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,400) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,700) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,100) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Realme GT Neo 2 specifications (expected)

Specifications of the upcoming Realme GT Neo 2 that have been confirmed include a Samsung E4 AMOLED display with 1300nits of maximum brightness, 600Hz touch sampling rate, and an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. Realme has also confirmed that the new smartphone will come with a Snapdragon 870 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging, and a triple rear camera with a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

A previous leak says that the Realme GT Neo 2 will get a 6.62-inch full-HD+ display and 12GB of RAM — as also seen in its Geekbench listing. It is said to also come in an 8GB RAM option.

According to tipster Digital Chat Station, Realme will launch another version of the Realme GT Neo 2 that will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200AI SoC. It is said to sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a hole-punch cutout in the top left corner and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It is also said to come with a triple rear camera with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Realme GT Neo 2's new variant is tipped to feature a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support, be 8.4mm thin, and weigh 186 grams.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme GT Neo 2, Realme GT Neo 2 Price, Realme GT Neo 2 Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
OnePlus, Oppo to to Combine OxygenOS, ColorOS Into a Unified Operating System in 2022; No OnePlus 9T This Year

Related Stories

Realme GT Neo 2 Price Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch; MediaTek Dimensity 1200AI-Powered Variant Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Poco, Oppo, More Brands to Launch New Phones
  2. OnePlus Issues Notice to User Who Alleged OnePlus Nord 2 5G Explosion
  3. Netflix Attempts to Spark Growth With a Free Mobile Plan in Kenya
  4. iPhone 13 Series Pre-Order Begins Today: Prices Around the World
  5. iQoo Z5 5G India Launch Date, Key Specifications Confirmed
  6. Oppo A16 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India
  7. Gut Microbiome Decides Success or Failure of Weight Loss Attempts: Study
  8. Motorola TV, Moto Tab 8 to Launch in India on October 1: Report
  9. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Starting Soon: All You Need to Know
  10. Realme Narzo 50 Series, Realme Band 2 to Launch in India on September 24
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 2 Price Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch; MediaTek Dimensity 1200AI-Powered Variant Tipped
  2. OnePlus, Oppo to to Combine OxygenOS, ColorOS Into a Unified Operating System in 2022; No OnePlus 9T This Year
  3. Google Meet for Web Gets Automatic Brightness Feature to Improve Visibility During Video Calls 
  4. Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Ethereum Fall In Backdrop of China Evergrande's Debt Worth $300 Billion
  5. NASA Picks Moon Site Nobile Crater for Landing Ice-Hunting Rover in 2023
  6. Cryptocurrencies Post 5th Straight Week of Inflows, Shows CoinShares Data
  7. Motorola Moto E40 Specifications Leaked, May Come With a 90Hz Refresh Rate Display
  8. Netflix Offers Free Mobile Plan in Kenya to Entice New Subscribers
  9. Bitcoin Wallet That Went From Rs. 6 Lakhs to Rs. 216 Crores Wakes Up After 9 Years
  10. Oppo A16 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com