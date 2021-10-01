Realme GT Neo 2 has been confirmed to be launched in India soon. However, the launch date of the smartphone will only be announced in the coming weeks. The brand has also confirmed that the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition will not be launching in India. The Realme GT Neo 2 will be made available in a Mint Green colour variant and the Realme Buds Air 2 would also come in a Green colour option. The company also announced that it has no plans to release a 5G variant of the Realme Pad as of now.

Realme India, Europe, and Latin America CEO Madhav Sheth in the latest AskMadhav episode announced that the tech giant has no plans for introducing the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition in India. Last month, Realme GT Neo 2 was confirmed to launch in India and its launch date will now be revealed in the coming weeks. Sheth also mentions that the company will detail some new information regarding the launch of the smartphone in the next episode of AskMadhav.

During the episode, Sheth also confirmed that the Realme GT Neo 2 will be getting a Green colour option — essentially the Black Mint colour option. The smartphone was launched on September 22 and is powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It sports a 6.62-inch Samsung E4 display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The GT Neo 2 gets a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 65W SuperDart charging.

Sheth also said that the Realme Buds Air 2 will be getting a Green colour option soon. Additionally, when asked about the release of a 5G variant for the Realme Pad, Sheth commented that Realme has no plans to launch it as of now but will evaluate the decision depending on user feedback.

Further, Sheth announced that the recently axed Realme X series will continue to get two years of security patches and updates. Last month, Realme said that the Realme 9 series will launch next year and Sheth mentions that the team is working heavily on making the smartphone perfect and will announce an update on it soon.